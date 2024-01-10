DOMA Technologies Announces Nick Marchand's Promotion to Chief Growth Officer as Ian Checcio Transitions into the Position of Chief Relationship Officer

As part of their continued growth trajectory, DOMA has announced Nick Marchand as their Chief Growth Officer and Ian Checcio as their Chief Relationship Officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DOMA Technologies, a USA-headquartered software and digital transformation company, has announced the promotion of Nick Marchand as the Company's Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Nick will be responsible for leading the company's overall growth strategy, encompassing strategic planning, sales, and business development. Nick's previous experience as DOMA's Vice President of Federal Markets, extensive experience, and proven track record in the federal markets sector make him uniquely qualified to steer DOMA through the next phase of its expansion.

Nick has spent the last 15 years in the federal government landscape supporting defense, civilian, health, and intelligence agency efforts. He has led organizations in multiple C-Level roles, including President, Chief Innovation Officer, and Chief Growth Officer across 40+ programs, 15 different states, five countries, and overall budgets of $300M. Nick has led growth opportunity pipelines of over $ 2B and developed growth strategies for both small and large business technology companies, doubling the revenue at each organization. He has individually led and captured over $500M in new business across diverse acquisition paths from research and development to operations and sustainment. He has led the concept development and successful award of 3 SBIR concepts. Nick has also supported the execution of 2 Private Equity transactions and 3 Joint Venture collaborations.

"With this proven ability to develop, lead, and deliver, Nick is poised to continue DOMA's growth trajectory into 2024," said DOMA's Chief Operating Officer, Chirs Hutcheson, about his new appointment.

Simultaneously, DOMA has announced that Ian Checcio, the previous Chief Growth Officer, is transitioning into the role of Chief Relationship Officer. In his new role, Ian will focus on developing long-term partnerships with key clients, understanding their evolving needs, and ensuring that DOMA continues to deliver exceptional value and support. This new role underscores DOMA's commitment to cultivating and strengthening client relationships.

"Ian's deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach will be instrumental in maintaining high levels of client satisfaction and loyalty," said Chris Hutcheson, about his transition.

Since 2000, DOMA has provided dynamic data and workflow solutions that support organizations in their digital transformation goals. This new year has the potential to be a year of unprecedented growth for DOMA, so the appointment of their Chief Growth Officer and Chief Relationship Officer will be paramount as they continue to expand in 2024.

