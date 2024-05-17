DOMA Technologies wins AFWERX SBIR R&D contract with GenAI led concept

GenAI approach for Air Force unstructured data challenges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DOMA Technologies announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase 1 contract focused on DX Engage – AI Powered Intelligent Digitization to address the most pressing unstructured data challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). Utilizing an innovation approach that integrates Generative AI, National Language Processing and Computer Vision algorithms hosted with AWS, the DX concept aims to drastically accelerate enterprise digital strategies increasing the quality and discoverability of data for enhanced decision making. Accelerated outcomes include higher fidelity data extraction, meta-data tagging, redaction and classification.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now DOMA Technologies will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"We are honored and thrilled to be selected for award and look forward to getting after the massive unstructured data problem that persists within the USAF. The technology developed through this program will have broad applicability across the DOD and Federal Government in a multitude of areas including digital engineering, healthcare, records management, maintenance and logistics. stated Nick Marchand, " CGO of DOMA Technologies.

About DOMA:

DOMA Technologies is a software company with over 22 years of experience delivering digital transformation services to Fortune 500, Commercial and Government customers nationwide.

DOMA's vision is to the unite the physical and digital worlds and unleash the power of data to drive meaningful change in people's lives. We strive to be an agent of change by delivering products and services that fundamentally impact the way our customers do business, creating unique value for our customers through innovation, agility, and efficiency. Likewise, we aspire to be a hub of technical and operational expertise, attracting and retaining the best and brightest talent in our industry.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL):

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX:

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion

budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

