Domaine Bousquet Releases Second Annual Sustainability Report Reduces Carbon Footprint by Further 20% and Quadruples Compost Production

Domaine Bousquet, Argentina's largest biodynamic wine producer, and the third largest player in both the organic and Argentine wine categories in the U.S., has released its second annual sustainability impact report. An initial "state of the enterprise" report, published on Earth Day 2024, covered operations through December 31, 2023. This new report identifies progress made in 2024. Scope applies to internal operations and collaborations throughout the supply chain.

MIAMI, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its commitment to transparency and accountability, Domaine Bousquet will continue to publish annual sustainability report updates in full on the winery website. Each report is prepared in accordance with GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) and CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) guidelines.

According to this latest report, new benchmarks achieved at Domaine Bousquet in 2024 include:

Initiating the creation of an International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) greenhouse gas emissions calculator specifically calibrated for use by wineries in Latin America .

. A 20% drop carbon footprint, with 2024 emissions down to 1.86 tons CO2e/ L (burning one liter of gasoline produces approximately 1.86 kg/4.1 lbs of carbon dioxide equivalent), versus 2.31 tons Co2e/ L in 2023. This decrease is due to reductions in fertilizer use, offsite waste and, most importantly, an increased use of lightweight bottles.

Average bottle weight is now 408 g/14.4 oz, including heavier bottles needed for sparkling wine.

Domaine Bousquet also prioritizes use of flexi tanks and kegs, when possible, with a bag-in-box filling center in Mendoza set to open in 2025. Reducing packaging weight is essential for a company whose wines are distributed in 61 countries across the globe.

Compost production at the estate quadrupled from around 230 tons in 2023 to 823 tons in 2024.

On the labor front, a key component of the social contract, Domaine Bousquet has increased salaries and benefits once again. In 2023 average salary and benefits stood at 48% above the cost of living. In 2024 this average reached 78% above the cost of living.

A major green infrastructure investment in the form of a new winery wing housing tanks with insulated walls, enhancing both product quality and energy efficiency.

About Domaine Bousquet: A pioneer in the organic wine category, Domaine Bousquet has been a member of the B Corp movement since 2022. That same year, it also became the fourth wine estate (and the first outside the U.S.) to earn Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC)™ status. It also has Silver Level IWCA certification. Vineyards planted in virgin terrain, starting in 1997, have been certified organic from the get-go. The 272 ha/672-acre property in Gualtallary in Mendoza's Uco Valley lies at a dizzying altitude of 1,219 m/4,000 feet. Argentina's largest exporter of certified organic wines, Domaine Bousquet is owned and run by Anne Bousquet and her husband, Labid al Ameri. https://domainebousquet.com/en/

Media Contact

Ignacio Martinez Landa, Domaine Bousquet, 54 911 7016-6435, [email protected], https://domainebousquet.com/en/

SOURCE Domaine Bousquet