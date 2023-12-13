Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection Recognized on Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Gold List

The magazine awarded Auberge Resorts Collection's most recent property in Europe, celebrating its welcoming, bespoke approach to hospitality and experience-led programming

MASSIGNAC, France, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection, a 13th-century chateau turned luxury hotel in Southwestern France's charming countryside, has been named to the Condé Nast Traveler 2024 Gold List, which recognizes editors all-time favorite hotels that exemplify the gold standard of service and hospitality from around the world. Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection covers 2,500 acres of preserved land spread between diverse forests, lush green meadows, gardens and lakes that evolve with the seasons and allow guests to reconnect to themselves and experience the 'art de vivre' that is authentic to the French countryside. The hotel exemplifies the absolute best of French design, blending a world-class restoration of an ancient castle and original farm buildings with a refined selection of contemporary art and expertly crafted architectural interventions. Designed as a back-to-nature retreat, Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection is located an hour from Cognac, two hours from Bordeaux and three hours from Paris.

"We are honored that Domaine Des Etangs has received this distinguished accolade from Condé Nast Traveler," said Ernesto Ovalle, general manager, Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection. "At the core of the hotel's philosophy is inspiring a sense of connection to nature and providing complete immersion in the French countryside, and this recognition is a tribute to our remarkable team who makes this a reality every day. This exceptional honor reflects our ongoing dedication to crafting immersive, regionally-inspired experiences and delivering unparalleled personalized service."

The picturesque property, which joined Auberge Resorts Collection in April 2023, offers six standalone Metairie Farmhouse Cottages boasting up to five bedrooms, four multi-story suites in The Longère and seven more rooms and suites in the main Chateau. One of the few fine dining restaurants in the region, Dyades is the keystone culinary establishment at Domaine Des Etangs. The 40-seat indoor & outdoor restaurant features refined French cuisine in an array of colorful dishes marked by local and seasonal ingredients, including those harvested from its certified organic farm.

One-of-a-kind experiences fascinate at every turn, and include a world-class art gallery in an old dairy barn, featuring an evolving, nature-inspired art exhibit, Primordial Waters, and a wellness space, Moulin des Etangs, that is built around the original works of the old mill building it inhabits. Additional amenities include a floating tennis court, a Thermal baths pool house, large-scale outdoor sculptures from renowned artists, over six miles of walking and biking trails and a collection of experiences that range from foraging for mushrooms or truffles in the forest to fresh tastings at the property's certified organic farm, which is also home to more than 600 ginger-coated Limousin cows.

The 2024 Gold List consists of selections curated by editors across Condé Nast Traveler editions around the world, including India, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection joins the celebrated list to be honored in the December 2023 issue, and at cntraveler.com.

For more information, please visit aubergeresorts.com/domainedesetangs.

About Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection

Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection is a 13th century chateau set on 2,500 forested acres in the Charente region in south west France. Once the private holiday estate of the Primat family, the property was transformed into a luxury hotel and art de vivre retreat in 2015. As of April 2023, Auberge Resorts Collection was selected by Garance Primat to manage Domaine des Etangs, which, from its origin as a fiefdom of the knights of Chasteigner de la Roche-Posay to its 1860s renovation as a family castle, remains emblematic of rich French history. The chateau embodies the absolute best of French design, blending a world class restoration of an ancient castle and original farm buildings with a sophisticated palette of curated modern art and artisan architectural interventions. The hotel features a renowned art gallery, fine dining restaurant "Dyades", a wellness space built around the original works of the old mill building, a floating tennis court, a Thermal baths pool house and charming multi-story rooms carved out of restored 18th century barns.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/domainedesetangs

Connect with Domaine des Etangs on Instagram and Facebook at @domainedesetangs

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 27 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

Media Contact

Murphy O'Brien, Auberge Resorts Collection, 1 3478216320, twojcik@murphyobrien.com

SOURCE Auberge Resorts Collection