Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection Voted No. 1 Hotel in France by Readers of CondI Nast Traveler

The magazine's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards recognizes Auberge Resorts Collection's most recent European property and celebrates the brand's expansion on the continent

MASSIGNAC, France, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection, a 13th century chateau turned luxury hotel in Southwestern France's charming countryside, was recognized today as the no. 1 hotel in France by CondI Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection embodies the absolute best of French design, blending a world-class restoration of an ancient castle and original farm buildings with a sophisticated palette of curated modern art and artisan architectural interventions. The estate's stunning grounds cover 2,500 acres of preserved land spread between diverse forests, lush green meadows, gardens and lakes that evolve with the seasons and allow guests to reconnect to themselves and experience the 'art de vivre' that is authentic to the French countryside. Designed as a back-to-nature retreat, Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection is located an hour from Cognac, two hours from Bordeaux and three hours from Paris.

"We are honored to receive this distinguished accolade as the top hotel in France, as selected by the prestigious readers of CondI Nast Traveler," said Vincenzo Iaconis, general manager, Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection. "It is a privilege that our exceptional back-to-nature retreat in the remarkable locale of Southwest France has been recognized for sharing the joys of French country living, from one-of-a-kind experiences to farm-to-table culinary offerings and outstanding accommodations."

Domaine Des Etangs joined Auberge Resorts Collection in April 2023, when the brand was selected by owner Garance Primat, the daughter of the late French industrialist Didier Primat, to manage the luxury property, which previously served as the family's private holiday estate since the 1980s. Reminiscent of the Primat's back-to-nature family retreats, the hotel is an exceptional destination where guests come to restore balance, reconnect to simpler pastimes and explore leisure, art and wellness in the picturesque landscape of the Limousin region. Today, the juxtapositions are fascinating at every turn, and include a world-class art gallery experience in an old dairy barn, a wellness space, Moulin des Etangs, that is built around the original works of the old mill building it inhabits, a Thermal baths pool house, conical spires of oak beams in the tower suites that spiral up over the beds for starry night views and charming multi-story rooms carved out of restored 18th century barns.

Immersed in the unspoiled countryside, six standalone Metairie Farmhouse Cottages dot the property, offering coveted space and privacy with up to five bedrooms. The LongHre, or 'long house,' is home to four multi-story suites, each decorated to reflect the seasons. Traditional wood beams and room-anchoring fireplaces create a quiet haven, while interior colors mimic those found in the surrounding nature. Inside the main Chateau, seven more rooms and suites are at once a luxurious residence and impressive stage for art—from photographic compositions by German artist Dieter Appelt to Hermes chairs and suitcases stacked as drawers by Belgian designer Maarten de Ceulaer.

One of the few fine dining restaurants in the region, Dyades is the keystone culinary establishment at Domaine Des Etangs. The 40-seat indoor & outdoor restaurant features refined French cuisine in an array of colorful dishes marked by local and seasonal ingredients, including those harvested from its certified organic farm. Additional one-of-a-kind amenities include a floating tennis court, an evolving, nature-inspired art exhibit, Primordial Waters, large-scale outdoor sculptures from renowned artists, over six miles of walking and biking trails, and a collection of experiences that range from foraging for mushrooms or truffles in the forest to fresh tastings at the property's certified organic farm, which is also home to more than 600 ginger-coated Limousin cows.

The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. This year, an astounding 526,518 CondI Nast Traveler readers across the US and UK enthusiastically shared their recent travel knowledge of the top hotels, cruises, countries, cities, resorts, trains, airlines, airports, spas, islands, luggage, villas and tour operators. The dedication and exceptional service of this year's winners have secured their spots among the best in the world. The full list of winners can be found‥online at cntraveler.com, with highlights featured in the magazine's November issue.

For more information, please visit aubergeresorts.com/domainedesetangs.

About Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection

Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection is a 13th century chateau set on 2,500 forested acres in the Charente region in south west France. Once the private holiday estate of the Primat family, the property was transformed into a luxury hotel and art de vivre retreat in 2015. As of April 2023, Auberge Resorts Collection was selected by Garance Primat to manage Domaine des Etangs, which, from its origin as a fiefdom of the knights of Chasteigner de la Roche-Posay to its 1860s renovation as a family castle, remains emblematic of rich French history. The chateau embodies the absolute best of French design, blending a world class restoration of an ancient castle and original farm buildings with a sophisticated palette of curated modern art and artisan architectural interventions. The hotel features a renowned art gallery, fine dining restaurant "Dyades", a wellness space built around the original works of the old mill building, a floating tennis court, a Thermal baths pool house and charming multi-story rooms carved out of restored 18th century barns.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/domainedesetangs

Connect with Domaine des Etangs on Instagram and Facebook at @domainedesetangs

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

