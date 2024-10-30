DOmedia Completes Integration with UniLED to Ease OOH Content Delivery and Reporting

"We're thrilled to work with UniLED to create a seamless, transparent process for our users," Mike Cooper, DOmedia CEO, said. "This will serve to further solidify the faith that advertisers already have in the OOH space, creating a comfortable confidence regarding their advertising campaigns." Post this

Over $2 billion per year of OOH buying executed through DOmedia can now be automatically tracked, monitored, and independently verified through the UniLIVE platform, resulting in amazing insight into out-of-home campaign performance.

"We're thrilled to work with UniLED to create a seamless, transparent process for our users," Mike Cooper, DOmedia CEO, said. "This will serve to further solidify the faith that advertisers already have in the OOH space, creating a comfortable confidence regarding their advertising campaigns."

"Our partnership with DOmedia brings a new level of transparency and accountability to their clients' digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns. By integrating our independent verification and reporting services, DOmedia's clients will have full visibility and confidence that their campaigns are being delivered as planned," Ben Zloof, UniLED Software CEO, said.

"The transparency we provide not only strengthens trust between advertisers and the OOH medium, but also delivers valuable data insights that can be used to optimize and maximize campaign performance," Zloof said. "By combining our expertise with DOmedia's industry-leading platform, we are helping to build a more efficient and trustworthy medium, ultimately driving growth and confidence in the OOH sector."

About DOmedia

DOmedia is the out-of-home advertising industry's largest marketplace platform for planning, buying, and selling media. The world's leading ad agencies and media companies rely on DOmedia's enterprise solutions, while small businesses use BillboardsIn.com to plan and execute OOH campaigns online.

About UniLED Software

UniLED Software is a leading technology provider for the out-of-home (OOH) industry, offering solutions that empower advertisers to maximise digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns. Its award-winning UniLIVE platform streamlines the DOOH creative delivery process, and provides transparency and accountability through third-party playout verification, alongside data insights to optimize campaign performance.

Trusted by many of the world's leading advertisers, agencies and media partners to deliver and independently verify the performance of their DOOH campaigns.

