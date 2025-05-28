DOmedia Introduces "Lite" Tier, Making Core Out-of-Home Media Buying Tools Free For Users

"These tools are essential to improving workflow and helping train and elevate the industry. We're proud to lead that charge." -Jeff Lamb, CTO Post this

Search: Access to the world's largest directory of OOH inventory, with over 1,400 media suppliers offering both static and digital formats.

RFP (Request for Proposal): Easily send, receive, and manage RFPs across multiple sellers, enabling side-by-side comparisons to optimize campaign strategy.

Contract: Build, revise, and track media contracts in one centralized dashboard that can be integrated with DOmedia's reporting tools.

By offering these tools at no cost, DOmedia is making the industry more accessible and easy to navigate by allowing any agency to work in a major playing field. They'll be able to work alongside some of the industry's biggest players and have access to information from the largest database of OOH inventory, with an opportunity to upgrade at a later date.

"By making these tools free, we're helping more agencies navigate and succeed in the OOH space," Jeff R. Lamb, DOmedia CTO, said. "These tools are essential to improving workflow and helping train and elevate the industry. We're proud to lead that charge."

"The free-to-use platform is a building block for an agency to grow accustomed to using DOmedia and allow them to add on additional features as they progress in their out-of-home journey," Maya Dittmer, product manager who worked heavily on DOmedia Lite, said. "We're eager to roll it out and help more agencies dip their toes into the industry and see what we have to offer."

The tools are available immediately to media buyers who wish to use them. After completing the sign up process, they will need to reach out to DOmedia's agency support team to activate their Lite tier.

DOmedia is the out-of-home advertising industry's largest marketplace platform for planning, buying, and selling media. The world's leading ad agencies and media companies rely on DOmedia's enterprise solutions, while small businesses use BillboardsIn.com to plan and execute OOH campaigns online.

Sydney Deibert, DOmedia, 1 6142146799, [email protected], domedia.com

