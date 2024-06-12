DOmedia launches Demand-Side Platform, promising fully transparent, accountable trading on programmatic OOH

A major benefit of DOmedia's approach is that it unifies both programmatic and non-programmatic buying of OOH, removing artificial barriers and friction, and simplifying the whole process to make it easier to transact at scale across the entirety of digital and static OOH displays across the globe. Post this

Although the DOmedia platform has access to the majority, if not all, of Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs), it will have a preference for those who embrace complete transparency, and will declare those who don't through regular audit reports. The intention is to jointly deliver agencies and publishers a report that shows exactly what buyers spend and what media owners receive in any given period.

The recent ANA Programmatic Media Supply Chain Transparency Study found that only 36 cents of every dollar that enters a DSP effectively reaches the consumer, and OOH DSPs are no exception.

"For a long time, our agency and publisher clients across the industry have bemoaned the lack of transparency, citing cases where as little as 30 cents of a client's dollar actually converts to media," DOmedia's Chief Product Officer, Nick Sadler, said. "Other major media channels have taken a stand against egregious and non-disclosed DSP arbitrage, and we believe OOH must eradicate such practices if we are going to grow our channel to its full potential."

Campaigns have already started to flow through the platform, with Place Exchange as SSP launch partner and strong proponent of the holistic and transparent approach to trading OOH.

"Our SSP platform was built from day one on the core principle of transparency, providing publishers with full visibility from what the buyer pays to what the seller receives, breaking out any and all fees taken in between," Ari Buchalter, CEO of Place Exchange, said. "We've heard countless stories from media owners who have learned of 30-70% non-transparent arbitrage being taken by certain OOH DSPs on their campaigns, especially in so-called 'open auction' transactions, and it's hurting our industry. We wholeheartedly welcome the chance to work with DSP partners like DOmedia who share our values around commercial transparency, and understand the importance of delivering more value to buyers and sellers, as we try to attract new budgets into OOH."

A major benefit of DOmedia's approach is that it unifies both programmatic and non-programmatic buying of OOH, removing artificial barriers and friction, and simplifying the whole process to make it easier to transact at scale across the entirety of digital and static OOH displays across the globe.

A few weeks ago, DOmedia announced the development of AI software that leverages the billions of dollars of campaign data that has been accumulated over 14 years to guide both agencies and publishers in the planning and selling of OOH with aggregated learnings.

"The ultimate aim here," Cooper said, "is to essentially be a transparent, low-cost, open architecture platform for anyone who wants to buy OOH, be it a small budget for a local advertiser targeting nearby grocery stores, restaurants and gyms, or a global campaign for a multinational brand targeting key audiences on billboards in 15 countries. Our vision is to bring unprecedented transparency and intelligent automation to transform and simplify the entire OOH medium."

DOmedia is the out-of-home advertising industry's largest marketplace platform for planning, buying, and selling media. The world's leading ad agencies and media companies rely on DOmedia's enterprise solutions, while small businesses use BillboardsIn.com to plan and execute OOH campaigns online.

