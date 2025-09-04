DOmedia Launches DOmedia Data, a New Hub for Out-of-Home Advertising Insights

"Advertisers can now understand OOH with the same level of transparency and measurability they expect from digital channels." -Mike Cooper Post this

Conversion Analytics: Gain insights into DOmedia's impressive average 67% conversion rate from planned RFPs to booked campaigns.

Predictive Client Trends: Discern client-specific trends to predict plan-to-campaign success with higher accuracy, mirroring the strategies of top performers.

Post-Campaign Analysis: Benchmark costs, reach, and performance against an extensive audit pool for continuous improvement.

"OOH advertising has entered an era defined by data," Mike Cooper, DOmedia CEO, said. "Advertisers can now understand OOH with the same level of transparency and measurability they expect from digital channels."

DOmedia Data is still in its early stages, but interested users can fill out this form to receive sample data at a later date.

About DOmedia:

DOmedia is the leading out-of-home advertising technology platform, connecting buyers and sellers of OOH media across the United States. Through its comprehensive suite of tools, DOmedia streamlines the OOH media buying and selling process, enabling efficient campaign planning, execution, and measurement.

