DOmedia Reports Exciting Growth and Performance in 2025

Unique Users: Increased steadily from 16,454 in 2022 to 18,867 in 2025, to date.

Unique RFPs: After 7,840 RFPs in 2023 and 8,447 in 2024, 2025 is on track to surpass previous years.

Mapping Function: Recorded 6,470 uses in 2025, on track to surpass the previous years.

Booked Campaigns: Nearly 6,000 in 2024 and already over 2,000 so far in 2025, continuing a strong trend from former years.

Contracted Spend: Already reached an impressive $800M by April in 2025, adding to the $1.8B recorded in 2024.

Average Campaign Value: Climbed to over $245k by the end of 2024 and is increasing sharply in 2025.

Average Spend Per Agency User: Remained in the impressive $2.5M range, on track to trend upwards in 2025.

Agencies that fully engage find that their users can do more than twice as much as they could before DOmedia: twice as many buys; twice as many locations; and twice as much media planned and bought. Plus, users who utilized the platform more effectively saw significant efficiency gains, particularly in areas such as conversion rates, bookings, and campaign size.

"Automation and efficiency are driving remarkable growth across all metrics," Mike Cooper, CEO of DOmedia, said. "The volume of brands, spend, and campaigns is skyrocketing. Increased spend per user and a higher conversion rate of RFPs to campaigns are fueled by time-saving automation. On average, over $20M per year is booked directly through the system, bypassing the RFP process completely, freeing up time for all to get out and sell!"

Agencies and media owners are encouraged to reach out to DOmedia for their own metrics, enabling them to visualize how they measure up against the industry for efficiency and take rate.

Throughout the rest of 2025, DOmedia will continue to focus on improving its services, expanding its capabilities, and maintaining high performance standards, as well as remaining dedicated to providing leading solutions that maximize efficiency and help users stay successful.

