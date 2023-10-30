Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism Announces Project in Partnership with Luxury Publisher Assouline

"As one of the most modern and dynamic cities in the Caribbean and one that is committed to preserving and celebrating its history, Santo Domingo is a great fit for Assouline's visual storytelling," said Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic David Collado Morales. Post this

Santo Domingo, or "La Capital" as it is affectionately called by Dominicans, epitomizes the pulse of Dominican culture, where the old and new converge seamlessly. The city, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1990, is known for its centuries-old architecture and history, thought-provoking art galleries, electric nightlife, and a booming culinary scene. Among the aspects of Santo Domingo that will be covered in Assouline's book are the city's "firsts" - it is the first European settlement in the Americas, and its cathedral is the first in the new world, dating back to the early 1500s.

Assouline's Travel Series invites readers to explore chic and inspiring destinations through rich text and captivating photographs that capture the style and essence of each locale. Some of the world's most fascinating global destinations have graced the pages of Assouline's travel books including Monte Carlo, Capri and Ibiza.

The book is expected to be available for purchase in 2024. More information on Santo Domingo is available here.

About Assouline:

Founded in Paris in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, Assouline is the first luxury brand on culture. Guided by their passion for knowledge, culture and travel, the Assoulines have published over 1,700 titles in three main collections, along with special editions and unique library accessories—a grand oeuvre of inspiring creations. Throughout the last quarter of a century, the brand has established a network of international boutiques in prominent locations across the globe. Assouline continues to exude an unparalleled signature style and elegant savoir faire, which has globally redefined modern publishing.

Media Contact

Ashley Norman, PTG Consulting, 1 (646) 465-9775, [email protected], www.ptgconsulting.com

SOURCE Assouline