Dominion Energy Rate Hike Prompts Columbia SC Residents to Reduce Utility Costs, Renewal By Andersen Responds With Energy-Efficient Door Replacement

Columbia, South Carolina, homeowners are facing a spike in electric bills as Dominion Energy's latest rate increase approaches, and many are exploring energy-efficient door replacement to help control costs. Renewal by Andersen® offers entry and patio door options designed to help regulate indoor temperatures year-round.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Columbia homeowners looking to offset rising utility costs are turning toward energy-efficient door replacement, and Renewal by Andersen® offers custom entry and patio doors designed with that need in mind. This shift comes as Dominion Energy South Carolina received approval for an 7.62% base rate increase, effective July 2026, adding close to $12 a month to the average residential bill.

What's Driving Columbia's Rising Utility Costs?

Rising utility costs are squeezing many household budgets in the region. Utility officials say the increase will help cover a $1.4 billion investment made to the South Carolina system since March 2024, and the adjustment is expected to keep residential rates below the national average.

For many homeowners, monthly power costs now feel less predictable than in years past. Doors and windows are common weak points for heat and cold transfer, which is why many homeowners are paying closer attention to the materials used at their entryways.

How Does Energy-Efficient Door Replacement Help Columbia Homeowners?

Energy-efficient door replacements can reduce the strain on heating and cooling systems. Renewal by Andersen® is one of the top-rated providers of door replacement in the Columbia area, with products built to reduce strain on heating and cooling systems rather than serve appearance alone. "Our energy-efficient High Performance™ Low-E4® SmartSun™ glass filters out more than 95% of harmful UV rays," notes Renewal by Andersen®.

Several product options are available depending on space and style:

Ensemble™ entry doors: Available exclusively from Renewal by Andersen®, these entry doors pair Fibrex® framing with energy-efficient glass, resisting rot and standing up to unpredictable weather with minimal upkeep.

Sliding patio doors: This option works well for smaller openings, which gives homeowners a classic look while keeping indoor spaces comfortable in every season.

Hinged patio doors: For larger openings, this door style widens the entry point and still relies on the same energy-efficient glass and framing found throughout the product line.

The company's full-time, certified master installers complete every project and are trained specifically on its own materials and techniques. Scheduling runs year-round, so homeowners are not limited to a narrow seasonal window when planning a replacement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Homeowners researching door replacements commonly ask the following questions.

What sets Renewal by Andersen® apart from other door replacement companies?

Renewal by Andersen® builds its doors around proprietary Fibrex® framing and High Performance™ Low-E4® glass rather than standard materials. Every installation is completed by the company's own full-time, certified master installers rather than subcontracted crews.

What makes Renewal by Andersen®'s doors energy-efficient?

Renewal by Andersen®'s doors use High Performance™ Low-E4® SmartSun™ glass, which the company says filters out more than 95% of harmful UV rays, paired with Fibrex® framing designed to resist rot and withstand unpredictable weather.

Can Columbia homeowners schedule a door replacement at any time of year?

Yes, Renewal by Andersen® offers year-round installation scheduling, so homeowners are not limited to a narrow seasonal window when planning a project.

About Renewal by Andersen®

Renewal by Andersen® designs, manufactures and installs custom replacement windows and doors for homes of every size. Fibrex® composite framing and High-Performance™ Low-E4® glass are central to the company's approach, supporting durability and consistent indoor comfort with proper care.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Renewal By Andersen, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://rbawindowreplacements.com/

SOURCE Renewal By Andersen