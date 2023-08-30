DoMore Diagnostics And Proscia Partner To Inform Personalized Treatment Decisions For Colorectal Cancer Patients

"We look forward to adding Histotype Px Colorectal to our ecosystem to help Proscia users make increasingly personalized diagnoses that can ultimately reduce overtreatment for more patients." - Stephan Fromme, Proscia's Head of Strategic Alliances Tweet this

The partnership paves the way for delivering an integrated solution that combines DoMore Diagnostics' CE-IVDD marked Histotype Px® Colorectal* digital biomarker with Proscia's CE-IVDR marked Concentriq® Dx** enterprise pathology platform. Data previously published in The Lancet[3] and Lancet Oncology[4] demonstrated that Histotype Px Colorectal can successfully predict outcomes for stage II and stage III CRC patients. Combined with tumor and lymph node status, the test report provides information about patients' risk profile and 5-year cancer-specific survival to inform the decision to use adjuvant chemotherapy.

"We have proven that Histotype Px Colorectal can offer valuable insight to guide personalized treatment decisions and help improve patient outcomes," said Torbjørn Furuseth, MD, CEO and Co-founder of DoMore Diagnostics. "We must now continue to integrate the algorithm into pathologists' routine operations for it to make the greatest impact. As leading laboratories are increasingly turning to Proscia, our partnership paves the way for accelerating its adoption."

Concentriq Dx is an enterprise pathology platform that drives primary diagnostic workflows for reference laboratories, hospitals, and health systems of all sizes. It offers a compelling user experience that allows pathologists to quickly transition away from the microscope and work with speed and ease. An open platform, Concentriq Dx is designed to integrate AI applications from Proscia, Proscia's customers, and leading third parties, including DoMore Diagnostics, into routine workflows so that laboratories can realize the full promise of pathology's computational future at scale.

"Laboratories are increasingly demanding an open approach to digital pathology," said Stephan Fromme, Proscia's Head of Strategic Alliances. "They recognize that unlocking more utility for pathologists and patients means tapping into the collective power of a growing number of solutions. We look forward to adding Histotype Px Colorectal to our ecosystem to help our users make increasingly personalized diagnoses that can ultimately reduce overtreatment for more patients."

To learn more about Concentriq Dx and see a demo of Histotype Px Colorectal, visit Proscia at booth 7 on the third-floor foyer during the 35th European Congress of Pathology.

*Histotype Px is CE-marked under IVDD. For Research Use only outside the EU.

**Concentriq Dx is CE-marked under IVDR.

About DoMore Diagnostics

DoMore Diagnostics uses artificial intelligence to make personalized treatment decisions simple and accessible for all cancer patients. Its unique digital biomarkers predict patient outcomes from routine tumor tissue slides and can be seamlessly integrated into pathologists' existing workflow. The lead product Histotype Px® Colorectal is a CE-IVDD marked outcome prediction marker for stage II and III colorectal adenocarcinoma that informs the decision of whether to provide adjuvant chemotherapy following surgical resection of the tumor.

