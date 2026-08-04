Domu Moves Up Its Android Launch After iOS Downloads Outpace Projections

We had Android penciled in for later, and then the iOS numbers came in well past what we expected. Being small means we can change our minds fast. We looked at the calendar, saw the busiest leasing weeks of the year coming, and decided the rest of Chicago shouldn't have to wait through them. Post this

On Android, renters get:

Listings the minute they post

A direct line to private landlords

A map you can actually search

"We had Android penciled in for later, and then the iOS numbers came in well past what we expected," said Sead Odzic, CEO of Domu. "Being small means we can change our minds fast. We looked at the calendar, saw the busiest leasing weeks of the year coming, and decided the rest of Chicago shouldn't have to wait through them."

Domu's inventory has grown from roughly 900 listings in winter 2024 to more than 4,000 today. Each one is reviewed by a person before it goes live, a practice the company has kept even as national platforms have automated it away.

Odzic said the app is a starting point rather than a finish line. Domu is developing free renter tools, including a neighborhood-comparison map for rent prices across the city, and is working to expand listings into the suburbs.

The Domu app is available now on Google Play and the App Store.

About Domu

Founded in 2010, Domu is Chicago's go-to rental marketplace, built by Chicagoans for Chicagoans. Unlike national platforms, Domu is purpose-driven, supporting Mom-and-Pop landlords and independent property owners while offering a personal, community-driven approach to renting. In addition to listings, Domu provides free, hands-on resources and services that help both renters and property owners navigate the rental process with confidence. This commitment to accessibility, education, and local identity continues to set Domu apart, making it the most trusted name in Chicago rentals. For more info, please visit www.domu.com.

Media Contact

Sead Odzic, Domu Apartments LLC, 1 (312) 642-3668, [email protected], www.domu.com

SOURCE Domu Apartments LLC