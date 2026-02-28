Domu to Celebrate Chicago Living and Local Creativity Through Citywide CTA Campaign

"This is more than a campaign, it's a love letter to Chicago," said Odzic. "We wanted to honor the people who make each neighborhood pulse, and there is no better canvas for that story than the CTA. Every line connects us, and so does Domu." Post this

"Domu has always been about connecting people to the spaces they love," said Sead Odzic, CEO of Domu. "This campaign takes that vision public, celebrating community, creativity, and the Chicago experience in every sense."

For Chicago by Chicago

For this campaign, Domu intentionally partnered with a diverse mix of local talent representing every side of Chicago, from the North Side's creative energy to the cultural heartbeat of the South and West Sides. The lineup spans disciplines and lived experiences, including two comedians, a chef, an acclaimed painter, and creators whose journeys range from athletes to visionary artists. Each participant brings a unique story of home, identity, and community, coming together to reflect the full spectrum of voices that shape Chicago's spirit.

The campaign features high-impact placements across CTA buses and trains, as well as digital and print ads, all designed to amplify neighborhood pride and strengthen local connections. The influencers were intentionally selected to align with this mission, reflecting the people, stories, and creativity that define Chicago at street level. Since 2010, Domu has been a consistent advertiser on the CTA, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to investing in the city and staying deeply connected to the communities it serves.

Featured Chicago creators include: @chicago.by.ren, @goatboyintl, @juliahagen_art, @kayleejochicago, @malikshotyou, @mrsouthloop, @mybudchris, @sohrabisbrown, @theblackfoodies, @trevorfahnstrom, and @youcan_this.

Domu: A Modern Chicago Original

Founded in 2010, Domu has long been the go-to rental marketplace made for Chicagoans by Chicagoans. Unlike national platforms, Domu is built to support Mom-and-Pop landlords and independent property owners, offering a more personal, community-driven approach to renting.

In addition to listings, Domu provides free, hands-on resources and services that help both renters and property owners navigate the rental process with confidence. This commitment to accessibility and education is a key differentiator that continues to set Domu apart from its competitors.

The campaign marks a new chapter that blends local identity with modern design, authentic storytelling, and real utility for the people who live and invest in Chicago.

In tandem with the CTA campaign, Domu will also roll out a robust social initiative inviting residents to share what "home in Chicago" means to them, further reinforcing the platform's deep connection to the city.

"This is more than a campaign, it's a love letter to Chicago," said Odzic. "We wanted to honor the people who make each neighborhood pulse, and there is no better canvas for that story than the CTA. Every line connects us, and so does Domu."

Join the Movement

Look for Domu's campaign across CTA buses and trains, starting March 1.

Follow along at @Domuchicago and join the conversation using #ChicagoInfluences and #TimeToMove.

For more information or to explore Domu's social initiative, visit Domu.com.

Press Contact:

Tikiyah Overstreet

[email protected]

www.Domu.com

Media Contact

Tikiyah Overstreet, Domu, 1 2132935799, [email protected], https://domu.com/

SOURCE Domu