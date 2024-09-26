Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival to be held in Manhattan for the first time, local youth encouraged to attend free event on Oct. 18

The third annual 2024 Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival screening will take place at the Loreto Theater inside the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture at 18 Bleecker Street, NY and will feature original, short films from across the globe reflecting on the theme of climate change and positive action.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young filmmakers from around the globe will highlight their creativity through original, short films about how to take positive action to combat climate change during the grand finale of the third annual 2024 Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival (DBGYFF 2024). The film festival will take place from 5-9 p.m Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at the Loreto Theater inside the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture at 18 Bleecker Street, NY. General admission tickets are free but should be reserved online through the Sheen Center's website at sheencenter.org.

The Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival (Oct. 17-18) is an inspiring platform for young filmmakers (ages 14-25) worldwide and for those who want to celebrate young filmmakers. The festival aims to educate and empower under the 2024 theme "I HAVE A DREAM," in the context of Youth & Climate Change - Making Mother Earth Cleaner & Greener. Films will be screened Oct. 17-18 at educational centers in 300 locations – in 60 countries – worldwide (locations listed on DBGYFF 2024 official website the week of Oct. 7), and global winners will be announced live during the grand finale taking place at Loreto Theater inside the Sheen Center.

Films will feature how youth perceive the urgent need for environmental protection and will reflect on climate change and positive action, global environmental challenges and how to address them. The film festival's goal is to motivate young people to take ownership of mother earth with a sense of responsibility and to discuss and encourage critical thinking among young viewers.

Christine Arena, founder of Generous Films will be this year's DBGYFF 2024 keynote speaker. Other special guests in attendance to screen winning films live at Sheen Center's Loreto Theater in New York City will include Academy Award winner Cottalango Leon of Sony Pictures and Jeremy Earnest, Los Angeles composer and multi-instrumentalist; Father Pakkam Michael Harris, DBGYFF festival director; Father Hugo Oroszco, Salesians of Don Bosco (SDB) Regional Councillor Inter America; Father Dominic Danh Cong Tran, SDB, Provincial of USA East and Canada; and Father Michael Conway, director of Salesian Missions.

Throughout the evening of Friday, Oct. 18th, 120 short films – all with running times of 2, 5 or 10 minutes – will stream while they also debut live worldwide. DBGYFF 2024 winners will be announced live at the end of the evening and will earn cash awards totaling $132,000.

The select films – from categories including short, animation, music video and documentary – were chosen this summer from thousands of submissions after a thorough evaluation by 114 Preliminary judges or "juries" – hailing from 49 countries across all continents.

Local implementation support for this special event has been provided by Salesian Missions USA, which is headquartered in New Rochelle, NY.

What is the Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival (DBGYFF)

The Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival is committed to celebrating the voices of young filmmakers and fostering a platform for their stories to be heard. With an exceptional jury guiding the evaluation process, DBGYFF 2024 promises to be an inspiring event for filmmakers and audiences alike who are waiting to view the films and celebrate the efforts of the young people. For more information about the Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival please visit the DBGYFF 2024 website at dbgyff.com.

Who are the Salesians of Don Bosco?

Don Bosco is a global network with its operations in over 130 countries, with nearly 30,000 local institutions worldwide reaching out to the poor and marginalized youth in their communities and offering a variety of services for children and families in need, regardless of religious affiliation. The work is carried out by nearly 30,000 Priests, Brothers, Sisters, and novices serving in the spirit of our founder, Don Bosco, an Italian Catholic priest who devoted his life to fulfilling the needs of orphans and vulnerable children. These Salesian missionaries work and live within the communities they serve—many located in the poorest places on the planet. They are a beacon to young people around the globe. In addition to youth centers and shelters for homeless youth, the Salesians operate schools, job training centers and colleges in places that otherwise would not have educational opportunities for youth. Since its origin in 1859, the Salesians of Don Bosco has become the second largest order in the Catholic Church. Salesian Missions is the U.S. fundraising arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco. Learn more at SalesianMissions.org.

Media contact: Members of the media who want to attend the film festival should contact Laura Perillo at [email protected] to request interviews and secure tickets.

Helpful links for the media:

A Global Showcase of Young Filmmakers: DBGYFF for a Greener Future (ANS press release)

Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival Statistics

Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival Jury Selection

Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival Website

Media Contact

Laura Perillo, Salesian Missions, [email protected], https://salesianmissions.org/

SOURCE Salesian Missions