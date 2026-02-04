Don Clemente, Inc., Owners of Lotería®, The Original Mexican Bingo Game, Files Landmark Lawsuit Against Millennial Loteria and Novelty Corp to Defend Its Iconic Brand

"The era of trademark piracy surrounding Lotería is coming to an end"" said Ken Sussmane, lead attorney for Don Clemente, Inc., the owners of Loteria. Post this

The case alleges that Millennial Lotería, a former licensee, violated the terms of a prior settlement agreement and continued to profit from the use of Don Clemente's registered trademarks under an expired license, including continued sales through Novelty Corp in Mexico. Despite repeated warnings, both parties have allegedly continued to commercialize Don Clemente's intellectual property without authorization or financial transparency.

"This action sends a clear message to anyone attempting to abuse Don Clemente's intellectual property and without the appropriate permission," said Ken Sussmane, Partner at McCue, Sussmane Zapfel & Cohen, P.C., the New York–based litigation firm representing Don Clemente. "The era of trademark piracy surrounding Lotería is coming to an end. We will pursue any party that ignores the law or believes this cultural treasure is public domain."

As part of its broader brand-protection campaign, Don Clemente and its enforcement partners have successfully removed more than 20,000 infringing listings from global e-commerce platforms last year. The company views this case as the first in a series of actions designed to protect Lotería's cultural legacy while ensuring fair market access for legitimate licensees and creators.

"It's disappointing to see former partners like Millennial Lotería and companies such as Novelty Corp continue to sell pirated items and mislead the biggest retailers," said Luis Landín, President of Don Clemente, Inc. "Lotería is a symbol of our shared heritage, and we have a responsibility to safeguard its integrity for future generations."

"This lawsuit helps clear the path for a new era of responsible licensing and growth," said Travis Rutherford, Co-Founder of Evolution USA, the exclusive licensing agency representing Lotería. "With enforcement underway, retailers and partners can now confidently work with the official Lotería brand, expanding across new categories and reaching the fast-growing community of fans who cherish the game."

Authentic Lotería® products are currently available under license at Target, Walmart, and other major retailers, with new collaborations planned for 2026, including lifestyle and fashion partnerships such as ZARA and new bilingual editions of the game, distributed through Asmodee North America.

