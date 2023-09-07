Don Donzal Joins TCM Security as Chief Marketing Officer

"At TCM Security, you'll be more than a customer; you'll be part of our community." Tweet this

Don's appointment as CMO at TCM Security underscores the company's dedication to advancing cybersecurity excellence. Don will play a key role in helping advance TCM Security's already strong presence in the community while nurturing TCM's footprint in both major areas of the company. For the TCM Security Academy, Don will help guide the growing library of self-paced courses and certification exams to a broader audience of all skill levels for both individual students and corporate clients while also expanding the reach of our live training sessions. His strategic vision will also be instrumental in creating innovative solutions for TCM Security Services to meet the evolving demands of the cybersecurity landscape. Don's extensive industry expertise will contribute to establishing strategic partnerships and collaborations, allowing TCM Security to access new markets and expanding the reach of our current services such as penetration testing, compliance (including PCI DSS) and custom engagements. Another area of focus will be expanding into new consulting areas, ensuring the continuing maturity level of our client's security programs.

"With my history as an entrepreneur and experience in organizations in both the public and private sectors, my intention is to bring a wealth of practical marketing knowledge and business strategy," said Don. "But more importantly, my active participation in the cybersecurity community for two decades has allowed for a deep understanding of the heart of our maturing industry. It is my aim to engage business clientele and partners with an appreciation of their needs that can best come from such a long career. At TCM Security, you'll be more than a customer; you'll be part of our community."

With Don's extensive background in entrepreneurship, his unique blend of experience, passion for technology and his deep roots within the cybersecurity community, TCM Security anticipates that his leadership will enhance the company's marketing strategies, strengthen industry relationships, and contribute significantly to its ongoing success.

About TCM Security

TCM Security is a veteran-owned, cybersecurity services and education company founded in Charlotte, NC. Our services division has the mission of protecting people, sensitive data, and systems. With decades of combined experience, thousands of hours of practice, and core values from our time in service, we use our skill set to secure your environment. The TCM Security Academy is an educational platform dedicated to providing affordable, top-notch cybersecurity training to our individual students and corporate clients including both self-paced and instructor-led online courses as well as custom training solutions. We also provide several vendor-agnostic, practical hands-on certification exams to ensure proven job-ready skills to prospective employers.

