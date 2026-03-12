Don Hutchinson Shares Personal Reflections on Family Relationships in His Memoir "Broken Family"

Memoir Reflects on Family Bonds and Life Lessons In Broken Family, Don Hutchinson shares a candid memoir about growing up in a large family, exploring the joys, conflicts, and enduring importance of communication and connection

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Don Hutchinson presents a deeply personal story about family life, relationships, and the lessons learned through both joyful and difficult experiences in his memoir Broken Family.

The book recounts Hutchinson's upbringing in a large family of twelve children in a small town in Iowa. Through stories drawn from his life, he reflects on the bonds, challenges, and realities that can shape family relationships over time. The narrative explores how moments of unity, adventure, and shared responsibility can also give way to misunderstandings and conflict if families do not remain connected through communication and mutual care.

In Broken Family, Hutchinson shares memories of growing up in a lively household full of activities and responsibilities. The memoir describes both the happiness of childhood and the heartbreak that can occur when family relationships become strained. Through his experiences, Hutchinson encourages readers to value family connections and maintain open conversations with parents and siblings, particularly as families navigate aging, inheritance, and changing responsibilities.

Hutchinson hopes his story can serve as a reminder that maintaining strong family relationships requires ongoing effort and understanding. By sharing his own journey, he aims to encourage families to address difficult issues early and work toward unity rather than division.

The author brings a lifetime of experiences to his writing. Hutchinson served two years in the U.S. Army at a Nike base in New Jersey before beginning a thirty-seven-year career with American Airlines. In retirement, he pursued a variety of interests including building a home and ponds on land he developed in Iowa and returning to the sport he loved in his youth—softball.

An accomplished senior athlete, Hutchinson continues to compete in senior softball leagues and participates in the Senior Olympics each year. His dedication to sports has earned him more than one hundred medals, and in 2018 he was inducted into the Senior Games Hall of Fame.

Through Broken Family, Hutchinson shares both the joys and the struggles that shaped his life, offering readers a candid reflection on family, responsibility, and the importance of staying connected.

