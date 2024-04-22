Don Mateo finds his roots by purchasing a Coffee farm in the mountains of Utuado Puerto Rico in the same area his ancestors once lived

Don Mateo had no clue until his mid 40's of his identity. Being an adopted child he took a DNA test and found out that after his two visits to Puerto Rico all made sense having ancestral roots from Puerto Rico. As he was looking for a condo in San Juan, a Coffee Plantation popped up in the search. For one that had never had a cup of coffee in his life, he was mesmerized by the beauty of the farm that had been abandoned five years earlier. Purchasing the farm during Hurricane Maria was challenging. But 30 days after closing and thanks to 23andme.com, Don Mateo found his biological family from the Puerto Rican side. He later found three generations of grandfathers were coffee farmers in the same area as Don Mateo. After years of hard work, Don Mateo has grown to love coffee and is pleased to introduce his all natural coffee brand Don Mateo Cafe.
There were aspects of my heritage veiled in mystery. Inspired by a friend's advice and my deepening bond with Puerto Rico, I decided to take a DNA test. The results were astonishing – I had countless relatives on the island. Suddenly, my spiritual connection made perfect sense, echoing the Puerto Rican saying, "La sangre llama" – your blood calls to you. Another Spanish proverb, "A la tercera va la vencida" (The third time is the charm), seemed to hold true.
On my third visit, while hiking through the breathtaking El Yunque rainforest, a place of immense beauty and spiritual significance, I felt an unmistakable call from my ancestors – a call to come home. Looking for a small condo in San Juan lead to finding an abandoned coffee farm. This call led to the creation of Cafe Don Mateo, situated on 250 acres in the Utuado mountains of Puerto Rico. Our hacienda resides within the subtropical humid forest, just across from the renowned El Yunque rainforest. We've earned recognition for our commitment to preserving the forest and its 24 resident bird species. At Cafe Don Mateo, we cultivate our all natural coffee in the shade, thriving at an elevation of 2,300 feet. We take great care in growing and processing our coffee using traditional natural methods, just as his ancestors did, all to offer you the most authentic and exceptional coffee experience possible. cafedonmateo.com.
