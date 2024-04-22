Don Mateo had no clue until his mid 40's of his identity. Being an adopted child he took a DNA test and found out that after his two visits to Puerto Rico all made sense having ancestral roots from Puerto Rico. As he was looking for a condo in San Juan, a Coffee Plantation popped up in the search. For one that had never had a cup of coffee in his life, he was mesmerized by the beauty of the farm that had been abandoned five years earlier. Purchasing the farm during Hurricane Maria was challenging. But 30 days after closing and thanks to 23andme.com, Don Mateo found his biological family from the Puerto Rican side. He later found three generations of grandfathers were coffee farmers in the same area as Don Mateo. After years of hard work, Don Mateo has grown to love coffee and is pleased to introduce his all natural coffee brand Don Mateo Cafe.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adopted at 4 months old , Don Mateo finds his roots by purchasing a Coffee farm in the mountains of Utuado Puerto Rico in the same area his ancestors once lived. At the time of the purchase during Hurricane Maria, he discovered his biological roots, siblings and his father and three generations of great grandfathers were coffee farmers in the same area. After several years of hard work Cafe Don Mateo has its first hand processed all natural coffee for sale.