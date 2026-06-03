Donaldson Impact Investments, New York Life Investment Management, and Housing Initiative Partnership Form Mission-Aligned Joint Venture to Acquire Yorkshire Apartments

This acquisition demonstrates how progressive public-private partnerships can create meaningful, lasting impact for residents and the community at large while safeguarding quality housing in high-demand markets. Post this

New York Life Investment Management is the majority investor in the $79.4 million transaction that will widen access to high-quality affordable housing.

"This acquisition demonstrates how progressive public-private partnerships can create meaningful, lasting impact for residents and the community at large while safeguarding quality housing in high-demand markets," said Kevin H. Smith, Managing Partner for Donaldson Impact Investments. "Yorkshire Apartments allows us to provide families with access to larger apartment homes at attainable rates. At a time when rising development costs, constrained investment activity and recent rent control measures in Montgomery County are limiting housing supply, preserving communities like Yorkshire is paramount."

The transaction was made possible through Montgomery County's By-Right Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program, which provides long-term tax abatements that support housing affordability. The project is capitalized through a combination of the PILOT structure, market-rate equity provided by New York Life Investment Management and Donaldson Impact Investments, and financing through JP Morgan. JLL served as the selling broker and also assisted in securing debt for Donaldson.

The acquisition is the second investment by Donaldson Impact Investments, underscoring the partners' shared commitment to preserving long-term workforce housing stability and creating positive economic and social outcomes in communities throughout the region.

"We are facing a housing affordability crisis in the DC region," said Carlton Einsel, co-founder of Donaldson Impact Investments. "This new acquisition, executed through a shared vision with our incredible partners at New York Life and HIP to provide innovative capital solutions to the affordability crisis, adds critically needed committed affordability to the Montgomery County multifamily housing stock, along with dedicated onsite resident services for all households at Yorkshire Apartments."

"New York Life Investment Management is proud to support investments that deliver both long-term fundamentals and measurable community impact," said Kevin M. Smith, Managing Director, New York Life Investment Management. "Yorkshire represents an opportunity to offer housing affordability, sustain housing stock and support residents through a stable, mission-aligned structure."

HIP will serve as the nonprofit partner and resident services provider, bringing extensive experience in affordable housing operations and community support programs. The partnership will introduce enhanced onsite resident support services aimed at improving quality of life and long-term economic mobility.

"HIP is excited to partner on a project that not only expands access to quality affordable housing, but also invests directly in the well-being and future success of residents," said Stephanie Prange Proestel, HIP Executive Director. "By pairing safe, high-quality housing with supportive onsite services and community resources, we can help build stronger, more resilient communities. Having a stable home is just the first step to leading a productive and healthy life."

Yorkshire Apartments also stands apart from traditional affordable housing inventory in the market. The community boasts significantly larger homes with an average apartment size of roughly 1,005 square feet, and will now offer residents modern amenities, community spaces and dedicated resident services. Through an onsite Resident Services Coordinator and property management staff, Yorkshire will provide its residents access to bilingual onsite staff, financial wellness programming, educational resources, food assistance programs, and other supportive services designed to help families thrive and build a stronger future.

The community welcomed its first residents under the new affordable model starting June 1st.

About Donaldson Impact Investments

Founded in 2024 by Kevin Smith and Carlton Einsel, Donaldson Impact Investments is dedicated to acquiring and revitalizing multifamily properties with a focus on achieving strong, scalable financial and social returns. The company's approach emphasizes sustainable property management, committed hands-on resident and community engagement, and targeted capital investments. The company leverages Donaldson's 25+ years of deep experience in the multifamily industry and its proven capabilities in creating value for both its investment partners and the communities we serve. www.DonaldsonImpactInvestments.com

About New York Life Investment Management

With approximately $807 billion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, New York Life Investment Management is a Pensions & Investments' Top 30 Largest Money Manager** and one of the largest active asset managers globally, with leading positions across both public and private markets. Comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of New York Life Insurance Company, New York Life Investment Management is committed to achieving enduring financial outcomes and building long-term partnerships across market cycles and generations. Our specialized, independent investment teams bring disciplined active management and deep expertise to help clients navigate the next era of investing.

"New York Life Investment Management" is the brand name and service mark used to represent a group of affiliated investment advisers of New York Life Insurance Company: Andera Partners, Apogem Capital LLC, Ausbil Investment Management Limited, Bow River Asset Management, LLC, Candriam S.C.A., Kartesia Management S.à r.l., MacKay Shields LLC, New York Life Investment Management LLC, NYL Investors LLC, and Tristan Capital Partners LLP.

*Assets under management (AUM) includes assets of the investment advisers that make up "New York Life Investment Management" as of 3/31/2026. AUM includes certain assets, such as nondiscretionary AUM, external fund selection, and overlay services, including ESG screening services, advisory consulting services, white labeling services, and model portfolio delivery services, that are not necessarily considered Regulatory Assets Under Management according to the SEC's Form ADV. AUM is reported in USD. AUM not denominated in USD is converted at the spot rate as of 3/31/2026.

The total AUM figure for "New York Life Investment Management," as a brand, is less than the sum of the AUM of each affiliated investment adviser in the group because it does not count AUM where the same assets can be counted by more than one affiliated investment adviser. In addition, AUM includes assets of certain, but not all, investment advisers affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company and excludes assets managed by Andera Partners and Bow River Asset Management, LLC. AUM is based on estimates and is subject to change.

**New York Life Investment Management ranked 28th largest institutional investment manager in Pensions & Investments' Largest Money Managers 2025 published June 2025, based on worldwide institutional AUM as of Dec. 31, 2024. No direct or indirect compensation was paid for the creation and distribution of this ranking.

About Housing Initiative Partnership

HIP develops innovative affordable housing, revitalizes neighborhoods, and equips people to achieve their housing and financial goals. Providing CORES-certified Resident Services programs and supportive services at multifamily properties in Prince George's County, Montgomery County and Anne Arundel County, Maryland, are an integral part of fulfilling HIP's mission to serve our low- and moderate-income families with children, seniors, and artists by helping them balance their lives and achieve their goals.

Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco, Donaldson Impact Investments, 1 3036823943, [email protected]

SOURCE Donaldson Impact Investments