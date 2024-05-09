Done Global Inc. Unveils Enhanced ADHD Care and Pharmacy Network

"Our approach to ADHD care integrates personalized psychiatry, medication management and innovative digital health tools. This holistic approach ensures that individuals with ADHD receive tailored care that supports their specific health goals and medication to help them manage their conditions." Post this

"Our approach to ADHD care integrates personalized psychiatry, medication management and innovative digital health tools," said Sussan Nwogwugwu, Clinical Leader PMHNP, Done. "This holistic approach ensures that individuals with ADHD receive tailored care that supports their specific health goals and medication to help them manage their conditions."

Nwogwugwu added that Done. "remains committed to transparency and excellence. Our dedication to maintaining high standards of care is unwavering, and patient welfare is always our top priority."

In an era when digital health innovation is paramount, Done., a trailblazer in the telehealth sector, continues to enhance ADHD care through its comprehensive online platform. As the demand for specialized ADHD services grows, Done. is at the forefront, offering patient-centric solutions that address the unique needs of individuals with ADHD.

As a part of its mission, Done. places a strong emphasis on mental health and offers services that go beyond traditional ADHD treatment. The company's innovative approach, including the integration of digital therapies,comprehensive support systems and commitment to helping patients access medications, reflects its dedication to improving mental health outcomes.

Done. is poised to continue its growth and innovation trajectory and aims to make ADHD care more accessible, effective and personalized. By leveraging the power of telehealth, Done. is setting new standards for what healthcare can achieve in the digital age.

For additional information about Done., please visit donefirst.com.

About Done.: Done. is a leading provider of ADHD telehealth services, dedicated to delivering comprehensive, patient-first care. With a network that spans across more than 35 states, Done. connects individuals with ADHD to experienced, board-certified providers for personalized treatment plans and medication management. Through its commitment to innovation, Done. ensures that every patient can access the care they need, when they need it, including a wide network of pharmacies that accept Done. prescriptions.

Since its founding in 2020, Done. has committed to providing high-impact specialty care and digital chronic-care management for low-acuity conditions like ADHD. Its parent brand, Future Health, aims to build additional high-quality, specialty-care platforms and brands to address a wide range of mental health conditions. It marks a turning point in expanding access and opportunities for members to tackle mental health challenges on their own terms.

Media Contact

Maria Mateo, Done., 1 (318) 588-6991, [email protected], https://www.donefirst.com

SOURCE Done.