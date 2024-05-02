Donet, McMillan & Trontz, P.A. Successfully Defend a Miami-Dade Police Officer

Donet, McMillan & Trontz, P.A. successfully defended a Miami-Dade police officer against felony charges of fleeing and eluding and DUI by presenting a case that substantiated this claim of innocence.

MIAMI, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Miami-Dade police officer accused of driving drunk in the Florida Keys two years ago was found not guilty of the 2nd-degree felony charge of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer and the DUI charge in March.

In the June 12, 2022 incident, Donovan William Rojas, off-duty at the time, was in a Chrysler 300, heading north on US-1 near Mile Marker 101 at about 3:57 a.m. Monroe County Deputies claimed that Rojas refused to stop when they turned on their lights and sirens and that he instead accelerated. In fact, Deputy Joel Torres alleged that Rojas drove off the road into the center median in an attempt to pass other vehicles. Deputy Torres wrote that Rojas "suddenly switched lanes to the right and sharply and seemingly uncontrollably cut dangerously close between two vehicles." Ultimately, near Mile Marker 105, Rojas slowed and eventually pulled over into a left turn bay.

Rojas informed the deputies that he was a Miami-Dade police officer and that he immediately pulled over when he saw the police lights. Deputy Torres wrote that Rojas stumbled and staggered out of the car and appeared unsteady on his feet." the deputy immediately concluded that Rojas appeared to be under the influence of something.

Roja's attorney, Larry T. McMillan of Donet, McMillan & Trontz, P.A, argued the video footage from the incar and body worn cameras clearly showed that Rojas did not attempt to flee or elude the police, and that all of the evidence in the case did not support the charges alleged by the State of Florida.

McMillan says his client was vindicated by the jury's ruling and issued this statement:

"We are relieved that the jury found Mr. Rojas not guilty of the 2nd-degree felony charge of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer and the DUI charge. On the Verdict Form, the jury returned a guilty verdict of simple reckless driving. We believe this is more appropriate based on the facts of the case. Mr. Rojas should never have been charged with the acquitted crimes. From day one, we have maintained that Mr. Rojas was innocent of the crimes charged. The evidence clearly showed that Rojas immediately stopped when the police officer with active lights & sirens pulled behind him. This jury vindicated his claim of innocence."

