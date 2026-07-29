Dongguan Precision Manufacturer Wanfuxin Expands One-Stop Custom CNC Machining Services for North American and European OEMs

International buyers increasingly want fewer suppliers and more accountability. When one factory controls the extrusion profile, the machining, the finishing, and the assembly, the customer gets consistent quality, shorter lead times, and one point of contact. Post this

"International buyers increasingly want fewer suppliers and more accountability," said a Wanfuxin spokesperson. "When one factory controls the extrusion profile, the machining, the finishing, and the assembly, the customer gets consistent quality, shorter lead times, and one point of contact instead of four."

Comprehensive Machining and Inspection Capabilities

Wanfuxin's production floor includes CNC turning, milling, and grinding centers, Swiss-type lathes for small-diameter precision turned parts, turret lathes for high-volume work, and 5-axis machining centers for complex geometries, complemented by sheet metal fabrication, stamping, bending, laser cutting, fast- and slow-wire EDM, and welding. The company routinely holds tolerances to ±0.005mm and verifies critical dimensions using coordinate measuring machines and inspection systems from Hexagon, Zeiss, and Keyence.

Downstream, Wanfuxin operates one of the broadest surface finishing portfolios among custom machining suppliers, covering anodizing, sandblasting, electroplating, e-coating, polishing, brushing, passivation, black oxide, PVD coating, zinc and nickel plating, phosphating with spray coating, nitriding, and tin, silver, and gold plating — all managed under a single quality system, enabling delivery of finished, ready-to-install components rather than bare machined parts.

Serving Demanding Industries with Complete Assemblies

Wanfuxin supplies precision components and structural assemblies to customers in the automotive, medical, electronics, robotics, and aerospace sectors. The company has developed particular depth in several verticals:

Broadcast and cinema equipment: Wanfuxin manufactures complete metal structural assemblies for professional broadcast hardware, including equipment chassis, thermal management systems, rackmount enclosures, control panels, and monitor housings — delivered as assembled units ready for electronics integration.

LED display systems: The company produces pre-assembled, ready-to-populate LED cabinet frame assemblies with tightly controlled flatness, allowing display manufacturers to mount LED modules and install PCBs directly upon receipt, eliminating multi-vendor coordination.

Robotics and automation: Wanfuxin machines the high-precision structural and motion components that robot builders depend on, including actuator and speed-reducer housings, robot joint components, arm segments and linkages, end-effector bodies, and base frames. Five-axis machining and CMM verification hold the tight concentricity, position, and bearing-seat tolerances required for smooth, repeatable motion, while in-house aluminum extrusion and die casting reduce cost on structural members at volume.

Liquid cooling and thermal management: As data center, AI server, and new energy vehicle applications drive demand for liquid cooling, Wanfuxin produces custom-machined cold plates, coolant manifolds, water blocks, heat sink bodies, and cooling system housings. Precision-milled internal channels, tightly controlled flatness on contact surfaces, and fine surface finishes on sealing faces ensure reliable thermal contact, while in-house air-tightness (leak) testing — performed on a sampling basis as standard, with 100% inspection available on request — verifies leak-free performance before shipment.

Typical production orders begin at 1,000 pieces, with engineering support available from prototype through volume production.

About Wanfuxin

Wanfuxin is a custom precision machining manufacturer based in Dongguan, China, serving international OEMs with non-standard, made-to-print components and complete mechanical assemblies. The company integrates the full production chain: upstream material development (plate, block, and bar stock, aluminum extrusion, die casting, forging), midstream processing (CNC turning, milling, grinding, Swiss-type and 5-axis machining, sheet metal, stamping, bending, laser cutting, wire EDM, welding), downstream surface finishing (anodizing, electroplating, e-coating, PVD, passivation, nitriding, precious metal plating, and more), plus CMM-verified inspection and in-house assembly. For more information or to request a quotation, visit https://wanfuxin-dg.com/

Media Contact

Lucinda Zeng, Dongguan Wanfuxin Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., 86 13431451998, [email protected], https://wanfuxin-dg.com/

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SOURCE Dongguan Wanfuxin Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.