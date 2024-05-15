Donna White, Author of "Hormone Makeover," Named to Advisory Board of The Menopause Association

"Menopause is a pivotal phase in every woman's life, and I am committed to supporting the Menopause Association's efforts to provide resources, education, and advocacy for women navigating this transition," said Donna White, founder BHRT Training Academy. Post this

"I am deeply honored to join The Menopause Association's Advisory Board," said Donna White. "Menopause is a pivotal phase in every woman's life, and I am committed to supporting the association's efforts to provide resources, education, and advocacy for women navigating this transition. It's a new day for women and hormone health and I am excited to be at the forefront."

The Menopause Association is dedicated to advancing the understanding and management of menopause through education, research, and support. Their platform serves as a vital resource for women seeking reliable information and guidance during this transformative stage of life.

"We are thrilled to have Donna White join our Advisory Board," said Curt Warner, Founder of The Menopause Association. "Her wealth of knowledge and dedication to improving women's health align perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to her valuable contributions."

"We are proud that the Menopause Association is welcoming and endorsing BHRT Training Academy Training Programs, which demonstrates our continued leadership in advanced learning in the field of Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy," said White.

About BHRT Training Academy:

The BHRT Training Academy is an organization dedicated to educating medical providers on the implementation of Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) into their practices to enhance patient care and practice success. BHRT Training Academy was founded in 2020 by Bestselling author and hormone expert Donna White. The BHRT Training Academy and Donna White, visit BHRT Training Academy.

About The Menopause Association:

The Menopause Association is committed to providing education, support, and advocacy for women navigating menopause, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health and well-being. For more information about The Menopause Association, please visit Menopause Association.

