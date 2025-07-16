Donoma Puts the Brakes on Enterprise Data Loss with Next-Generation Privacy-Enhancing Technology

"Donoma provides a deployable solution to data breaches, which are currently forcing organizations to incur billions of dollars in unnecessary costs, as well as endangering the data privacy of individuals around the world," explained Michael J. Barry, Founder & CEO, Donoma Software. Post this

"Donoma provides a deployable solution to data breaches, which are currently forcing organizations to incur billions of dollars in unnecessary costs, as well as endangering the data privacy of individuals around the world," explained Michael J. Barry, Founder & CEO, Donoma Software. "With Seshat, encryption becomes seamless – the user doesn't even know that it's there. The organization doesn't have to modify its hardware stack, and it requires minimal changes to the applications. It makes using encryption just as fast as a native application, and it is scalable and deployable using standard CPUs."

Developed in the U.S. for federal agencies and enterprise businesses, Donoma Seshat is designed to enable organizations to meet strict privacy regulations by safely sharing and running computations on sensitive data such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Intellectual Property, AI training data and more.

The immediate adoption of continuous encryption is critical, as reliance on perimeter-based cybersecurity solutions cannot address the persistent threats that are known to exist inside a network's perimeter. In the first five months of 2025, more than 22,000 new Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) records were received by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), with a backlog of nearly 25,000 more reportedly awaiting analysis. In 2024, over 40,000 new CVEs were published, up by more than 37% from 2023. These vulnerabilities are being exploited and weaponized at increasingly higher frequency on a massive scale, yet software patching only takes place after the damage has already occurred. Perimeter-based solutions are not sustainable as the only means of defense.

In addition, internal compromise poses a significant threat to enterprise networks, either due to poor configuration or active exploitation attempts happening from within the organization. The Cybersecurity Insiders 2024 Report indicates that 83% of organizations reported insider attacks in 2024, with 51% experiencing six or more attacks in the past year. The average cost of remediation exceeded $1 million for 29% of respondents. According to the 2025 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), 18% of data breaches are perpetrated by internal threat actors originating from within the organization.

"Only continuous data encryption protects data while in use, in addition to while at rest or in transit," said Michael J. Barry, President & CEO, Donoma Software. "This is a real game changer because it has the potential to put an end to the proliferation of data breaches and the damage they cause. By eradicating data loss, Seshat eliminates the reputation damage and ensuing litigation associated with data breeches, as well as the need for onerous regulatory reporting. It not only helps organizations protect their sensitive data, it also preserves their brand value and their bottom line."

