Donoma Software Recognized as a "Hot Company" in Privacy-Enhancing Technology

Donoma Software's Seshat platform is a quantum-resistant Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET) that protects enterprise and AI data, legacy applications, and other sensitive information from being exposed. By keeping data continuously encrypted, even while it is actively in use, Donoma Seshat effectively solves the problem of data loss. Even if data is accidentally or intentionally leaked by employees, it will not be readable. It is scalable and deployable using standard CPUs, does not require modifications to existing software applications or the hardware stack, and makes continuous encryption just as fast as a native application.

Data breaches result in trillions of dollars in unnecessary costs while continually endangering the privacy of individuals around the world. When a compromise occurs, a multi-layered continuum of costs and consequences follow -- legal, public relations and brand reputation, executive culpability, the board, insurance, stock price, and more -- all with implications that extend far beyond the initial remediation costs.

For the past few decades, cybersecurity defense strategy has focused primarily on building walls around the network perimeter to try to keep attackers out. Unfortunately, it's becoming increasingly evident that a perimeter-based approach is no longer sufficient, due to the increasing volume and velocity at which those vulnerabilities are being exploited through AI. Software vulnerabilities are being exploited and weaponized at increasingly higher frequency at massive scale, with remediation available only after the damage has already occurred.

Donoma Seshat effectively eradicates the many business-related problems and expenses associated with data loss enterprise applications, AI & ML training data, and other sensitive information by keeping data continuously encrypted, even when it is in use. It eliminates the reputation damage and ensuing litigation associated with data breaches, as well as the onerous reporting requirements. By protecting data at rest, in transit and in use, Donoma Seshat has the potential to put an end to the proliferation of data breaches and the damage they cause. It not only helps organizations protect their sensitive data, it also preserves their brand value and their bottom line.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Donoma Software is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

