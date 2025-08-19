Donoma Software Selected as a Finalist for Top InfoSec Innovator Awards 2025

"By keeping data encrypted all the time, Seshat eliminates one of the main methods used by bad actors to steal data – it even protects against data breaches stemming from software bugs," explained Michael J. Barry, Founder & CEO, Donoma Software. Post this

"By keeping data encrypted all the time, Seshat eliminates one of the main methods used by bad actors to steal data – it even protects against data breaches stemming from software bugs," explained Michael J. Barry, Founder & CEO, Donoma Software. "Even if data is accidentally or intentionally leaked by employees, it will not be readable. Seshat effectively solves the problem of data loss and its impact on data privacy."

Donoma Seshat effectively eradicates the many business-related problems and expenses associated with data loss. It eliminates the reputation damage and ensuing litigation associated with data breaches, as well as the onerous reporting requirements. It not only helps organizations protect their sensitive data, but it also preserves their brand value and their bottom line.

"Donoma Seshat embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: 1) Understanding tomorrow's threats, today; 2) Providing a cost-effective solution and 3) Innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Judging continues through October, 2025, where winners will be announced online, in print and during CyberDefenseCon 2025, taking place October 28-29, 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, USA, where a select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to the Top Global CISOs during their invitation only conference at https://www.cisoconference.com.

About Donoma Software

Donoma Software is on a mission to revolutionize data privacy, data security, and secure data collaboration at scale. We do this via our breakthrough Privacy Enhancing Technology that keeps data encrypted in all states: even while in use. By eliminating the "decrypt to use" vulnerability, Donoma helps organizations achieve what was previously out of reach: security, performance, sovereignty and collaboration that is software and CPU agnostic. Now organizations can unlock the power of their data and put it to work, even share it with the confidence that data remains secure. To learn more, visit us on the web at www.donomasoftware.com

Media Contact

Parker Pearson, Donoma Software, 1 540.443.3577, [email protected], https://www.donomasoftware.com/

Rebecca West, Helium Communications, 1 415.260.6094, [email protected], https://heliumcommunications.net/

SOURCE Donoma Software