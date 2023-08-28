Donors' Gifts Energize Freed-Hardeman University Music Department

I was taken aback when I learned about the Hallmarks' gift. We had been trying to expand and improve our music program, and yet, one of the biggest barriers was funding. Tweet this

The jazz band, under the director of Dr. Michael Yopp, will officially begin Fall 2023. He is an experienced director at both college and high school levels. His bands have consistently grown numerically and in quality of performance.

Yopp was the director of bands at Warner University in Lake Wales, Florida. He directed the marching band, pep band, concert band and jazz ensemble and was a member of the music education faculty. Prior to that, he taught at Webber International University in Lake Wales, where he created a full marching band, pep band, concert band and jazz ensemble from business majors.

He encourages new and continuing students to be a part of this exciting new performance opportunity. The band will perform various genres: jazz, Latin, rock, blues, rhythm and blues and more. Interested students can learn more at fhu.edu/jazzband or by emailing Yopp at [email protected].

Scholarships are available.

"The jazz band will provide another performance ensemble and enhance our music offerings. Music education majors are expected to be able to teach both vocal and instrumental music. This ensemble will provide an opportunity to learn about and experience both," Dr. C.J. Vires, provost and vice president for academics, said.

HALLMARKS' GIFT FUELS IMPROVEMENTS IN MUSIC PROGRAM

Chris and Holly Hallmark, from Tupelo, Mississippi, have turned their love of music into a personal investment in the Freed-Hardeman University music department. Long-time advocates for FHU, they are members of the President's Council and have assisted students in attending the university for many years.

At an FHU event in Tupelo, they met music major Jesse Eaton and talked with him about FHU's music department.

He mentioned various departmental needs. Music majors themselves, the couple saw this as the way they could best help FHU. Ultimately, the Hallmarks made a major gift to assist in purchase of equipment and the addition of a faculty member to direct the jazz band this fall.

"I was taken aback when I learned about the Hallmarks' gift. We had been trying to expand and improve our music program, and yet, one of the biggest barriers was funding," Vires said. "The Hallmarks' gift, along with other planned investments by the university, allows us to upgrade pianos in our practice rooms, performance hall and primary music classroom. In addition to the jazz band, we plan to add a digital piano lab and a live-recording studio in our Chorale rehearsal and performance hall in Draughon Music Center by Fall 2023. None of this would have happened without the Hallmarks. It is impossible for me to adequately express my appreciation to Chris and Holly Hallmark."

MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP TO HONOR JOHN AND FREDA HALL

In addition, funds are currently being raised for a music scholarship honoring John and Freda Hall. Both Freed- Hardeman alumni, the Halls served in various key roles for the university, including John's founding and directing the A Cappella Singers. The John and Freda Hall Scholarship was begun by A Cappella Singers alumni Frank McMeen and Don Cross to honor their service. Gordon and Bert (Bertha) Rampy recently made a major gift to this scholarship fund. Additional funds are currently being sought to fully endow the scholarship.

The Rampys and Halls have been friends for more than 35 years. Gordon Rampy was the founder and chief executive officer of CHEMetrics, Inc., of Baltimore, Maryland. The company produces water and wastewater treatment kits based on his original invention, a self-filling reagent ampoule which allows analysts to work with greater convenience, speed and safety.

Anyone who would like to support the John and Freda Hall Scholarship is encouraged to contact FHU's Office of Advancement at 731-989-6017 or [email protected]. FHU's music program currently offers a Bachelor of Arts in music with a performance emphasis in voice and piano. Teaching licensure in music or vocal/general is available with completion of required professional education courses.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Freed-Hardeman University, 731-608-7650, [email protected], www.fhu.edu

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University