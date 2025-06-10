Don't Be Filbert: The New Book Every Entrepreneur and Executive Needs to Read Before Their Next Big Launch

Sales Magicians is a no-nonsense, laugh-out-loud field guide for anyone launching a startup or new product. Told through the fictionalized but based on actual events story of Filbert, the book is both a comedy and a masterclass in revenue strategy. Behind the humor lies real, battle-tested insight—from revenue engineering and brand gravity to building the right sales team at the right time. Written anonymously to protect the Filberts who inspired it, Sales Magicians is a must-read for founders, execs, VCs, and MBA students who want to succeed where so many fail. "Don't be Filbert. Learn from Filbert."

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's a fast way to kill a company—and it has nothing to do with bad ideas, lack of funding, or even fierce competition. It's all about one thing: not generating enough revenue. Regrettably, most founders are never taught how to do so cost-effectively. They burn through cash before they can succeed. That's the brutal, often-ignored truth at the heart of Sales Magicians: The Fastest Way to Kill a Company, a wildly entertaining and deeply practical new book turning heads in the startup, business, and venture capital worlds.