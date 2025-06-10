Don't Be Filbert: The New Book Every Entrepreneur and Executive Needs to Read Before Their Next Big Launch

Sales Magicians is a no-nonsense, laugh-out-loud field guide for anyone launching a startup or new product. Told through the fictionalized but based on actual events story of Filbert, the book is both a comedy and a masterclass in revenue strategy. Behind the humor lies real, battle-tested insight—from revenue engineering and brand gravity to building the right sales team at the right time. Written anonymously to protect the Filberts who inspired it, Sales Magicians is a must-read for founders, execs, VCs, and MBA students who want to succeed where so many fail. "Don't be Filbert. Learn from Filbert."
SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's a fast way to kill a company—and it has nothing to do with bad ideas, lack of funding, or even fierce competition. It's all about one thing: not generating enough revenue. Regrettably, most founders are never taught how to do so cost-effectively. They burn through cash before they can succeed. That's the brutal, often-ignored truth at the heart of Sales Magicians: The Fastest Way to Kill a Company, a wildly entertaining and deeply practical new book turning heads in the startup, business, and venture capital worlds.
Told through the hilariously relatable story of Filbert—a founder with passion, dreams, and credentials investors drool over—Sales Magicians is both a comedic journey and a strategic playbook. It's for anyone dreaming of building something great: startup founders, CEOs, product leaders, investors, and MBA students alike.
"This brilliantly written book is equal parts comedy and cautionary tale. Through Filbert's wild, caffeinated quest to patent the Wilbert, readers learn why inventing isn't enough—you need revenue engineering."
"Hilarious and sharp."
Inside the pages, readers learn:
- How to master revenue engineering – leveraging market pressure points to unlock outsized returns
- Why market gravity and brand gravity are the secret weapons to pull customers in
- What future pacing is – and why it's critical for launch success
- Who to hire and when – understanding the crucial difference between CROs, CSOs, and VPs of Sales
Written anonymously to protect the many real-life Filberts who inspired it, Sales Magicians delivers no-fluff, battle-tested advice from the trenches of startup launches and product growth—insights rarely found in textbooks or classrooms.
Whether you're pitching a new app, investing in your next unicorn, or launching the next 'big idea,' Sales Magicians is the guidebook that will help keep your company alive and thriving.
Sales Magicians: The Fastest Way to Kill a Company
Available now on Amazon in paperback and eBook formats.
