Don't Invite Rodents Home for the Holidays: Five Simple Tips to Protect a Home from Infestation this Winter

Walk around the home's entire foundation, shed and garage to check for cracks, gaps or holes. Fill any gaps larger than 1/4" with Xcluder® Fill Fabric. Don't ignore the weep holes – a weep hole can have a crack or gap inside of it that may not be visible from the outside. Xcluder Fill Fabric is porous, so water and air pass through while rodents are kept out.



Check all doors, door frames and garage doors to ensure that there is a tight seal. Damaged, worn or missing door sweeps are one of the most common entry points for mice and other pests. One easy way to check door frames is at night - turn on the brightest light in the room or garage and step outside to see if any light is escaping around the door frame. If light can get out, pests can get in. Xcluder offers a suite of Rodent-Proof Door Seals to protect entry doors and garage doors.



Check all windows, screens and window panes and repair any damages, including those inside window wells. Even if wells are covered, critters can squeeze inside the smallest gap to access a home's basement. Check window shutters as well - a loose shutter provides a warm environment for rodents to crawl behind and begin chewing their way inside.



Check the openings where plumbing, gas and electric or cable wiring enters the home. Check dryer and exhaust vents as well. If there is any gapping, seal with Xcluder Fill Fabric. Entry points near the ground are not the only risk - most rodents have no difficulty scaling siding, wires or branches to reach openings above the ground.



Inspect the roof line for any gaps. Ensure that the shingles, ventilators, chimney and vent screens are all in place and undamaged. Reattach areas that may be pulling away. Make sure the chimney cap is secure as it is not uncommon for animals to try and climb down the chimney seeking warmth and shelter.

Sanitation is another key factor in keeping rodents out. Standing water attracts rodents so gutters should be free of debris, leaky faucets should be repaired and basements should be dry and well-ventilated. It's important to avoid clutter, as storage boxes left on the ground are popular rodent nesting grounds. Cabinet bases, shelving voids and the tiny space behind appliances are also prime targets.

When temperatures drop, rodents work even harder to gain access to the food and shelter that homes provide. Once inside, they are capable of spreading diseases, contaminating surfaces with their nibbling and excrement and causing significant and costly structural damage. Taking a few minutes to properly safeguard a home with specialized rodent-proofing tools will help ensure a peaceful holiday season without any uninvited house guests.

About Xcluder

Xcluder is the world's industry-leading pest exclusion brand, offering a complete line of pest control solutions to protect commercial and residential facilities. Standard rubber door sweeps can be gnawed through easily by even the smallest of rodents. Xcluder Door Sweeps feature reinforced neoprene gaskets lined with Xcluder fill fabric – a combination of stainless steel and poly-fiber that is virtually impenetrable to rodents and pests and the only rodent-proofing product on the market tested and proven effective by the USDA/APHIS lab. Xcluder is made in America. It contains no harmful chemicals and is completely safe to use around people and food. More information is available at http://www.buyxcluder.com.

