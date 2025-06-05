Don't Just Hope For The Future, Live Purposefully In The Present

"With this book, I reveal how God's will is not something we're waiting for; it's already being fulfilled through us" Post this

"With this book, I reveal how God's will is not something we're waiting for; it's already being fulfilled through us," says Curtis. "We are called to manifest His kingdom on earth by walking in the good works He prepared beforehand."

Born in Detroit and raised amid adversity, Curtis's early life was shaped by challenges few escape. By age fourteen, he was living independently. A move to Las Vegas at seventeen opened new doors, leading to fatherhood, business ownership, and personal transformation. While his journey included seasons of setbacks, including time spent in prison, it was within those very trials that Curtis encountered the power of divine alignment.

After surrendering his life to God, he authored Enlightened, Awake, and Alive (first and second editions) and now presents his most revealing work yet. With bold insight and spiritual depth, Curtis calls readers to awaken, walk in purpose, and realize that their lives are not random; they are written.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Thy Kingdom Come, Thy Will Be Done is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

