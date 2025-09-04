Don't Let Fall Storms Drain Your Wallet, Says Mercury Insurance

"Preparing your home for fall weather, and everything that comes with it, is one of the smartest financial decisions a homeowner can make. A few affordable updates today can help safeguard your home, reduce stress and save thousands of dollars in repair bills later." Post this

Fall Home Maintenance Checklist:

Clear gutters and downspouts: Remove leaves and debris to prevent blockages that can cause water damage.

Inspect and seal gaps: Check doors, windows, and roofs for cracks where water or cold air can seep in — simple caulking and weatherstripping are low-cost fixes.

Elevate valuables: Store important items and electronics off the ground in areas like basements or garages to avoid moisture.

Test sump pumps: Ensure your sump pump is working properly, and consider a battery backup in case of power outages during storms.

Check grading and drainage: Make sure water flows away from your foundation; inexpensive solutions like adding soil or extending downspouts can help.

Service heating systems: Schedule a low-cost inspection for your furnace or HVAC to avoid expensive breakdowns during colder months.

Trim trees and branches: Prune overhanging limbs that could break during storms and cause costly roof or siding damage.

