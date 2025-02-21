Don't Miss Chacruna's Psychedelic Culture Conference, March 29-30

On March 29 and 30, 2025, Chacruna's signature conference, Psychedelic Culture, returns to San Francisco's Brava Theater. Over two days and across three tracks, the conference will welcome presenters from both ancient lineages and cutting-edge endeavors to this historic theater in the vibrant Mission District. Tickets are on sale now. For a limited time, conference attendees can register for 15% off using code PsychScholar15 at checkout.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conferencegoers will hear from over 100 luminaries in the space, from Indigenous wisdom keepers, researchers, scientists, and entrepreneurs to queer thought leaders, creatives, and BIPOC innovators.
Speakers include:
- Chacruna co-founders Dr. Bia Labate and Dr. Clancy Cavnar
- MAPS founder and executive director Rick Doblin
- Yawanawá leader, culture keeper, and activist Cacique Tawahw
- Access to Doorways founder, therapist, and medicine woman Courtney Watson
- Wixárika (Huichol) professional linguist Ana Lisbeth Bonilla Carillo
- Alaska Entheogenic Awareness Council founder and director of Arctic Visions Regina Randall
- Executive Director of Amazon Watch Leila Salazar-López
- CODEPINK, The Peoples Forum, and 826LA founder Jodie Evans
- Indigenous Shipibo Onanya healer Lila Lopez Sanchez
- visionary artist René Alvarado Martínez
- Tactogen founder and neuroscientist Dr. Matthew Baggot
- retired Women's Premier League champion rugby player Anna Symonds
- Indigenous lawyer, environmentalist, and arts educator Lucia Fernanda Inácio Belfort Sales (Fernanda Kaingáng)
- veteran and chairman of Heroic Path to Light Isaac Gilmore
- internal medicine and psychiatry physician and Principal Investigator of Scottsdale Research Institute Dr. Sue Sisley
- Worldwide Wellness founder and holistic psychiatrist Dr. Stephanie Michael Stewart
- former CEO of Lykos Therapeutics Amy Emerson
- PRATI executive director and founder of Integrate Wilhelmina de Castro, LCSW
- …and many more.
"Chacruna's Psychedelic Culture conference is for anyone invested in the evolving role of psychedelics in society," says Jamie Beachy, Chair of the Board. "Chacruna convenes some of the most engaging conversations currently taking place in the field of psychedelic studies. Advocates, scientists, academics, therapists and community leaders will not want to miss out on the chance to connect with leading experts with diverse and fresh perspectives on the important questions."
Psychedelic Culture is also more than just a conference. It is also a dynamic community experience that invites participants into an act of co-creation, not just through panels and keynotes, but also through additional and interactive events, including an Andean sound ceremony, intersectional meetups, a dance performance, a rapé ceremony, and a special meetup with David and Mia Bronner. A special session will also focus on psychedelic education for teenagers and psychedelic storytelling.
Attendees can also take part in additional events, including an exclusive fundraiser, an afterparty, and post-conference community building activities like a historic neighborhood tour, a picnic and aquarium visit, and an intimate dinner with Doblin, Labate, and Bronner.
"There has never been a more vital time for the psychedelic community to be together," says Stewart. "There is precious information that will be shared at this gathering. Like a secret key that's being stripped of its teeth, we must not lose the wisdom that accompanies plant medicines. This event reminds us that it's all about community and cultures and their wisdom that heals, not molecules or people in isolation."
Chacruna's long standing commitment to psychedelic justice, Indigenous reciprocity, and the protection of sacred plants and cultural traditions have made it a trusted resource and hub for the psychedelic movement. Chacruna has long challenged the dominant narrative of the so-called "psychedelic renaissance," instead offering inclusive, nuanced perspectives that enrich the movement and provide critical context for the history and future of psychedelics.
"We're fortunate that psychedelic conferences are growing in number," says Labate. "But only at Psychedelic Culture will you get to hear, and be a part of, the vital conversations missing from the mainstream discussions in this field. We are also exploring ways to bring sensory and embodied experiences to the public that are a unique part of the universe of psychedelics. We are particularly excited to hear Indigenous songs and our partners from Latin America."
