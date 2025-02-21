Don't Miss Chacruna's Psychedelic Culture Conference, March 29-30

"Only at Psychedelic Culture will you get to hear, and be a part of, the vital conversations missing from the mainstream discussions in this field." Bia Labate. Post this

Chacruna co-founders Dr. Bia Labate and Dr. Clancy Cavnar

and Dr. MAPS founder and executive director Rick Doblin

Yawanawá leader, culture keeper, and activist Cacique Tawahw

Access to Doorways founder, therapist, and medicine woman Courtney Watson

Wixárika (Huichol) professional linguist Ana Lisbeth Bonilla Carillo

Alaska Entheogenic Awareness Council founder and director of Arctic Visions Regina Randall

Executive Director of Amazon Watch Leila Salazar-López

CODEPINK, The Peoples Forum, and 826LA founder Jodie Evans

Indigenous Shipibo Onanya healer Lila Lopez Sanchez

visionary artist René Alvarado Martínez

Tactogen founder and neuroscientist Dr. Matthew Baggot

retired Women's Premier League champion rugby player Anna Symonds

Indigenous lawyer, environmentalist, and arts educator Lucia Fernanda Inácio Belfort Sales (Fernanda Kaingáng)

(Fernanda Kaingáng) veteran and chairman of Heroic Path to Light Isaac Gilmore

internal medicine and psychiatry physician and Principal Investigator of Scottsdale Research Institute Dr. Sue Sisley

Worldwide Wellness founder and holistic psychiatrist Dr. Stephanie Michael Stewart

former CEO of Lykos Therapeutics Amy Emerson

PRATI executive director and founder of Integrate Wilhelmina de Castro, LCSW

…and many more.

"Chacruna's Psychedelic Culture conference is for anyone invested in the evolving role of psychedelics in society," says Jamie Beachy, Chair of the Board. "Chacruna convenes some of the most engaging conversations currently taking place in the field of psychedelic studies. Advocates, scientists, academics, therapists and community leaders will not want to miss out on the chance to connect with leading experts with diverse and fresh perspectives on the important questions."

Psychedelic Culture is also more than just a conference. It is also a dynamic community experience that invites participants into an act of co-creation, not just through panels and keynotes, but also through additional and interactive events, including an Andean sound ceremony, intersectional meetups, a dance performance, a rapé ceremony, and a special meetup with David and Mia Bronner. A special session will also focus on psychedelic education for teenagers and psychedelic storytelling.

Attendees can also take part in additional events, including an exclusive fundraiser, an afterparty, and post-conference community building activities like a historic neighborhood tour, a picnic and aquarium visit, and an intimate dinner with Doblin, Labate, and Bronner.

"There has never been a more vital time for the psychedelic community to be together," says Stewart. "There is precious information that will be shared at this gathering. Like a secret key that's being stripped of its teeth, we must not lose the wisdom that accompanies plant medicines. This event reminds us that it's all about community and cultures and their wisdom that heals, not molecules or people in isolation."

Chacruna's long standing commitment to psychedelic justice, Indigenous reciprocity, and the protection of sacred plants and cultural traditions have made it a trusted resource and hub for the psychedelic movement. Chacruna has long challenged the dominant narrative of the so-called "psychedelic renaissance," instead offering inclusive, nuanced perspectives that enrich the movement and provide critical context for the history and future of psychedelics.

"We're fortunate that psychedelic conferences are growing in number," says Labate. "But only at Psychedelic Culture will you get to hear, and be a part of, the vital conversations missing from the mainstream discussions in this field. We are also exploring ways to bring sensory and embodied experiences to the public that are a unique part of the universe of psychedelics. We are particularly excited to hear Indigenous songs and our partners from Latin America."

