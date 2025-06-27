Don't Miss the Big One! Sturgis Buffalo Chip Unleashes Full Band and Event Lineup

The Limited-Edition Festival Poster by Moto-Artist Russell Murchie Reveals 27 Bands and Events that Complete the Historic Buffalo Chip Lineup for the 85th Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling® just released their entire artists and events lineup to complete The Best Party Anywhere® at the 85th Sturgis Rally. It is a one-for-the-record-books complete band and event lineup that features Nickelback, Jason Aldean, Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson, ZZ Top, Stone Temple Pilots, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, KISS' Gene Simmons, Buckcherry, Hinder, Josh Ross, Saliva, Pop Evil, Citizen Soldier, AMA Arenacross, Ultra4 USA Racing, DRT's Slippin & Sliding Flat Track Racing, Sturgis Battle of the Bands winner STIL RUNNIN, Scotty Hasting, Peach Street Revival, Cordell Winter, Cody Lee Meece, Krysten Knievel, Goodfire, Big Skillet, Cönaxx, and Van Zeppelin.
There is a lot more, but we're gonna stop there and invite you to learn more about the 142 combined top 10 singles, 482 double platinum, diamond and gold record holding, 84 million monthly combined Spotify listener 2025 music lineup at BuffaloChip.com. But wait, there's also 13 bikes shows and exhibits, two Days of Daredevil Stunts, 25+ contests and games, multiple days of racing and so much more waiting for you to discover at BuffaloChip.com.
The 2025 limited edition poster created by Russell Murchie is an ode to breaking away from the year of AI.
"This year has been all deep fakes, fake art, phishing scams and virtual overload so far. But the Chip? It's still 100% real. Flesh, rubber, engines, grit," said Sturgis Buffalo Chip President, Daymon Woodruff. "That contrast is the theme of the 2025 poster. In a world that's run by bots, riding your bike to the Chip, hanging with friends, and sweating through a real concert under the stars isn't just fun—it's a revolution."
Only 150 posters were printed for this limited run. Available at BuffaloChip.com/Poster. A limited number of holographic posters will also be available on site for the rally.
"We're having a hard time waiting the 32 days until we get to throw The Best Party Anywhere for the nicest people on the planet," said Sturgis Buffalo Chip CEO Rod Woodruff. "This is the party of our lives. We look forward to seeing you all real soon!"
2025 Buffalo Chip Music and Event Schedule
Monday, July 28 – Thursday, July 31
Bikini Beach Preparty with Big Skillet
Friday, Aug. 1
Buffalo Chip Official
Sturgis Rally Kickoff Party with
ZZ Top
STIL RUNNIN
Cody Lee Meece
Ultra4 USA Racing Trials
High Octane Bike Show
Badger's Moto Meetup
Saturday, Aug. 2
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Cönnax
Ultra4 USA Racing
Motorcycles As Art™ Exhibition Opens
Schools Out Chopper Show
Creator Hangout
Anarchy Games
Chicken Fried Wiffle Ball Games
Sunday, Aug. 3
KISS' Gene Simmons
Saliva
Goodfire
Heroes Honor Ride
FXR Show and Dyna Mixer
Camp Zero Contraption Show
Martian Machine Games
Chip 'N In Tattoo Contest
Monday, Aug. 4
Five Finger Death Punch
Citizen Soldier
Peach Street Revival
Legends Ride®
Global Getdown Bike Show
Evo Entanglement Bike Show
Sasha's Cycles Rodeo Games
Tuesday, Aug. 5
Jason Aldean
Buckcherry
Scotty Hasting
Biker Belles®
Biker Belles Women's Bike Show
Sportster Showdown and Dirt Drags
Mini Bike Show
Wednesday, Aug. 6
Nickelback
Josh Ross
Van Zeppelin
Daredevil Wednesday
Steel Bridge Jump/Highwire Walk Over Amphitheater/
Limousine Firewall Smash/Monster Wall Smash/
Street Drag Invitational
Bikini Beach Bike Show (with live music by Van Zeppelin)
Pretty Fast Bike Show
Thursday, Aug. 7
Marilyn Manson
Daredevil Wednesday Thursday
World Record Fire Wall Smash/Steel Bridge Jump/
Highwire Walk Over Amphitheater
AMA Arenacross
Concrete Cowboys
Budweiser Clydesdales
Freedom Celebration
Rat's Hole Custom Bike Show
Fan Fest
Friday, Aug. 8
Stone Temple Pilots
Hinder
Cordell Winter
Rusty Wallace Ride™
Custom Series King Award Presentation
Saturday, Aug. 9
Pop Evil
Krysten Knievel
Big Skillet
Buffalo Chip guests can experience world-class concerts, charity rides, events, a freedom celebration, custom bike shows, stunts, women's events, racing and more during the 2025 event. The festival runs Aug. 1-10, 2025 with early bird campers arriving for the Bikini Beach Pre-Party July 28-31, 2025. For a full list of Sturgis Buffalo Chip events, see BuffaloChip.com/EVENTS. The Buffalo Chip is home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center™ and is the official sponsor of Sturgis.com's free Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program.
