Don't Miss the Big One! Sturgis Buffalo Chip Unleashes Full Band and Event Lineup

The 2025 limited edition poster created by Russell Murchie is an ode to breaking away from the year of AI.

"This year has been all deep fakes, fake art, phishing scams and virtual overload so far. But the Chip? It's still 100% real. Flesh, rubber, engines, grit," said Sturgis Buffalo Chip President, Daymon Woodruff. "That contrast is the theme of the 2025 poster. In a world that's run by bots, riding your bike to the Chip, hanging with friends, and sweating through a real concert under the stars isn't just fun—it's a revolution."

Only 150 posters were printed for this limited run. Available at BuffaloChip.com/Poster. A limited number of holographic posters will also be available on site for the rally.

"We're having a hard time waiting the 32 days until we get to throw The Best Party Anywhere for the nicest people on the planet," said Sturgis Buffalo Chip CEO Rod Woodruff. "This is the party of our lives. We look forward to seeing you all real soon!"

2025 Buffalo Chip Music and Event Schedule

Monday, July 28 – Thursday, July 31

Bikini Beach Preparty with Big Skillet

Friday, Aug. 1

Buffalo Chip Official

Sturgis Rally Kickoff Party with

ZZ Top

STIL RUNNIN

Cody Lee Meece

Ultra4 USA Racing Trials

High Octane Bike Show

Badger's Moto Meetup

Saturday, Aug. 2

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Cönnax

Ultra4 USA Racing

Motorcycles As Art™ Exhibition Opens

Schools Out Chopper Show

Creator Hangout

Anarchy Games

Chicken Fried Wiffle Ball Games

Sunday, Aug. 3

KISS' Gene Simmons

Saliva

Goodfire

Heroes Honor Ride

FXR Show and Dyna Mixer

Camp Zero Contraption Show

Martian Machine Games

Chip 'N In Tattoo Contest

Monday, Aug. 4

Five Finger Death Punch

Citizen Soldier

Peach Street Revival

Legends Ride®

Global Getdown Bike Show

Evo Entanglement Bike Show

Sasha's Cycles Rodeo Games

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Jason Aldean

Buckcherry

Scotty Hasting

Biker Belles®

Biker Belles Women's Bike Show

Sportster Showdown and Dirt Drags

Mini Bike Show

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Nickelback

Josh Ross

Van Zeppelin

Daredevil Wednesday

Steel Bridge Jump/Highwire Walk Over Amphitheater/

Limousine Firewall Smash/Monster Wall Smash/

Street Drag Invitational

Bikini Beach Bike Show (with live music by Van Zeppelin)

Pretty Fast Bike Show

Thursday, Aug. 7

Marilyn Manson

Daredevil Wednesday Thursday

World Record Fire Wall Smash/Steel Bridge Jump/

Highwire Walk Over Amphitheater

AMA Arenacross

Concrete Cowboys

Budweiser Clydesdales

Freedom Celebration

Rat's Hole Custom Bike Show

Fan Fest

Friday, Aug. 8

Stone Temple Pilots

Hinder

Cordell Winter

Rusty Wallace Ride™

Custom Series King Award Presentation

Saturday, Aug. 9

Pop Evil

Krysten Knievel

Big Skillet

Buffalo Chip guests can experience world-class concerts, charity rides, events, a freedom celebration, custom bike shows, stunts, women's events, racing and more during the 2025 event. The festival runs Aug. 1-10, 2025 with early bird campers arriving for the Bikini Beach Pre-Party July 28-31, 2025. For a full list of Sturgis Buffalo Chip events, see BuffaloChip.com/EVENTS. The Buffalo Chip is home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center™ and is the official sponsor of Sturgis.com's free Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program.

