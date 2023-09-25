Don't miss this opportunity to attend the Project Management Institute Chicagoland chapter's 13th Annual PM Symposium: Project Power Unleashed

Join us at our 13th Annual PM Symposium to learn what it takes to be a next-generation Project, Program, or Portfolio Management leader. This PMI Chicagoland chapter signature event occurs Friday, October 6, 2023 (7:30 AM- 4:00 PM CDT). Attendance is in person at Harper College (1200 W Algonquin Road, Palatine, IL) or virtual. Participants can earn up to 15 PDUs representing all areas of the PMI Talent Triangle® by participating in this Symposium and six other on-demand sessions.

PALATINE, Ill., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PM Symposium offers attendees an all-day interactive learning experience. Presenters will share the personal experiences, insights, and best practices that enabled them to deliver exceptional client value and successful project outcomes. You'll learn innovative ways to approach problems, grow your understanding of the latest trends and how they impact your projects, and gain skills to elevate your performance.

Event speaker topics include privacy considerations for data governance, the journey of delivering a complex project, current trends, future strategies for project managers, putting mental health literacy in the PMP toolbox, and leading complex healthcare organizations.

What can you expect by attending the PM Symposium?

Network with professionals in the field

Earn up to 15 PDUs

Enhance professional effectiveness

Click here to view the event schedule details.

Ways to Participate

Attend Onsite: The Wojcik Conference Center at Harper College, 1200 W Algonquin Road, Palatine, IL 60067-7398. Regular onsite member ticket $250, onsite non-member $275, student onsite $100. Register here

Attend Online: The event will be live-streamed to Zoom Events. No recordings will be available. Regular online member tickets are $200, online non-member $225, and student virtual $50. Register here

The PMI Chicagoland chapter would like to thank its event sponsors, Illinois Tech Stuart School of Business, Lewis University, Doane University, DePaul University, Elmhurst University, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

About pmichicagoland.org (https://pmichicagoland.org)

The PMI Chicagoland Chapter, winner of the prestigious 2022 PMI Chapter of the Year Award, enables members to network with other Project Management professionals and practitioners in a diverse range of industries in the Chicago metropolitan area. Membership benefits include sharing project experiences, effective project management techniques and tools, and valuable lessons learned.

Pull Quote

Learn from the best and brightest in the PM field, network with peers, and discover how to deliver greater value to your stakeholders. Don't miss your chance to become a next-generation PM leader! -- Raj Nair, PMI Chicagoland Chapter President

Media Contact

Leslie Farrell, PMI Chicagoland, 708.387.1201, [email protected], https://pmichicagoland.org/index.php

SOURCE PMI Chicagoland