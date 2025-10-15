DON'T PANIC: California's Problem Gambling Helpline is not changing

Californians seeking help for gambling problems should know that the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline number is not changing in California. The number has served as the state's access point for gambling-related help and referral services since 1998, and it will continue to do so.

Recent news regarding a legal dispute between the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ) has caused some confusion about the future of 1-800-GAMBLER. The matter pertains to administrative control at the national level, but it will not affect how Californians access help or the services available in the state.

For Californians, nothing about the helpline experience will change: they can call the same number, their calls will continue to be routed to the same trained professionals in the same call center, and the support and resources provided to callers will remain the same.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR CALIFORNIA

California will continue using 1-800-GAMBLER as its official helpline number.

No action is required by casinos, tribal gaming facilities, or other operators.

, tribal gaming facilities, or other operators. Help-seekers will continue to reach the same trained professionals at the same call center.

Printed materials, signage, and websites do not need to change.

Californians can also still call 1-800-522-4700 and be routed to California's helpline, but that number will not be advertised.

HOW THE HELPLINE SYSTEM WORKS

Each state has historically managed its own helpline system for people experiencing gambling problems. Many states, including California, have long used 1-800-GAMBLER as their primary number. Others operated different or multiple numbers, depending on local regulations and available resources.

Alongside these state systems, the National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-522-4700) operated in all states as a universal point of contact. However, it was not always advertised in each state. In many states, including California, people primarily saw the number chosen by that state - such as 1-800-GAMBLER - on signage, websites, and educational materials.

In 2022, an agreement between NCPG and CCGNJ unified 1-800-GAMBLER as a single national number, while 1-800-522-4700 continued to operate. This made it easier to promote responsible gambling messages and ensured that anyone, regardless of where they lived, where their phone number was registered, or where they were physically located, could access help through one number.

With the recent end of that agreement, some states will again display multiple helpline numbers. This may create confusion in certain areas, particularly along state borders where individuals may live in one state and gamble in another, but these changes do not immediately impact California.

The National Helpline is actually a routing network that connects callers to the appropriate state-run call center, not a single call center itself.

In states like California, which have established call centers and dedicated funding, calls are routed to trained professionals through the call center operated by the California Council on Problem Gambling, which funds and oversees the service.

, which funds and oversees the service. In states without a funded helpline, the national system connects callers to call centers funded by the National Council on Problem Gambling .

Because California has long operated its own dedicated helpline infrastructure, any national changes in licensing or call routing will have no meaningful impact on Californians seeking help.

Californians can continue to reach help and information through the same number they have used since 1998: 1-800-GAMBLER.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA COUNCIL ON PROBLEM GAMBLING

The California Council on Problem Gambling (CalPG) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families affected by gambling disorder through education, prevention, treatment, and advocacy. CalPG operates California's confidential, toll-free helpline 1-800-GAMBLER, available 24/7 for anyone seeking support, information, or referrals.

