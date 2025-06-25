Don't Settle For Mediocrity Any Longer; Light Up The World For Jesus

Xulon Press presents a call to live with contagious faith.
EL DORADO, Calif., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Frank Molinari invites readers to shine in Ignite Your Light: Be An Influencer For Christ In A Dark World ($15.99, paperback, 9798868518232; $7.99, e-book, 9798868518249).
At some point in their lives, almost everyone questions their purpose, the reason for which they were placed on this earth. Molinari is convinced that one obedient life is immensely powerful, and he wants to inspire other believers to take hold of the extraordinary influence they carry.
"I wrote this book because I saw a world growing darker—with confusion, compromise, and spiritual silence becoming the norm—even among believers," said Molinari.
Frank Molinari is a dedicated and respected real estate professional, devout Christian, and family man. He has been a committed follower of Christ for over 40 years and has served the Body of Christ in various capacities, including evangelism, men's ministry, church eldership, and discipleship. Married to his wife, Linda, for 33 years, Molinari is a loving husband and father to two grown sons, Frankie Jr. and Tony.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Ignite Your Light is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
