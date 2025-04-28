DonutNV Franchising Launches Innovative Battery-Powered Food Truck to Expand Franchise Opportunities

With the addition of this battery-powered donut truck, we're not only expanding into more environmentally sensitive areas, but we're also offering our franchise partners a convenient, drivable option that's both powerful and sustainable. Post this

Powered by Joule Case, a cutting-edge battery system, the new DonutNV food truck delivers a completely silent kitchen operation that can run for over 10 hours on a single charge. This innovation allows franchisees to serve guests without the noise or fumes associated with traditional gas-powered generators, creating a more enjoyable and eco-conscious customer experience.

"This launch is a game-changer for our brand," said Amanda Gingold, president and co-founder of DonutNV. "With the addition of this battery-powered donut truck, we're not only expanding into more environmentally sensitive areas, but we're also offering our franchise partners a convenient, drivable option that's both powerful and sustainable."

This eco-friendly food truck will allow DonutNV to enter venues and municipalities where generators may be restricted—opening new revenue streams and event opportunities for franchise operators.

Additionally, this aligns with DonutNV's mission to make mobile franchising accessible, flexible, and forward-thinking. Franchisees can now choose between the classic trailer setup and the drivable truck model to better suit their local markets and personal business goals.

As DonutNV continues to grow across the U.S., this new platform underscores the brand's commitment to technological innovation, sustainability, and franchisee success.

For more information about DonutNV or DonutNV Franchising, please contact DonutNVFranchising.com or call 1-833-DONUTNV.

About DonutNV Franchising Inc.

DonutNV is a leading mobile food franchise, delivering fresh, made-to-order mini donuts, refreshing lemonades and coffee specialties to communities across the country. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and franchisee success, DonutNV continues to expand its footprint, creating exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.

Media Contact

DonutNV, DonutNV Franchising, Inc., +1 833-366-8868, [email protected], https://donutnvfranchise.com/

SOURCE DonutNV Franchising, Inc.