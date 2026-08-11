DoorLoop Appoints Clio President Ronnie Gurion to Its Board of Directors

"DoorLoop has the product, the customer love, and the team. Most platforms give operators smarter tools. The team is building a platform that already knows what needs to happen and surfaces it before you have to ask. That's the category-defining move, and DoorLoop is positioned to make it." Post this

The move comes as DoorLoop enters its next phase of growth. Backed by $130 million in funding, including a $100 million Series B led by JMI Equity, the AI-native operating platform has become the #1 rated property management software on Capterra and Software Advice, and was named #1 in Real Estate Products, Fastest Growing, and Best Support in G2's Winter 2026 awards.

"What Clio proves for law firms, DoorLoop is proving for property management: when vertical software is built around how operators actually work, it changes what teams can accomplish," said Ori Tamuz, CEO and Co-Founder of DoorLoop. "Ronnie has run that playbook at the highest levels. Having him working with us means we can draw on his experiences, and move forward with the confidence of someone who has already successfully achieved what we're building toward."

Gurion brings his expertise to a company with firsthand experience building category-defining vertical software. DoorLoop's founders previously built PracticePanther, a leading legal practice management platform, before founding DoorLoop in 2019.

The appointment builds on a year of product momentum, including the launches of DoorLoop's AI Assistant and AI Inspections, as the company embeds its AI capabilities across the daily work of property management.

"Property management is exactly where legal was: serious operators, underserved by legacy software, ready for a platform that works the way they do," said Ronnie Gurion, President and COO of Clio and member of DoorLoop's board of directors. "DoorLoop has the product, the customer love, and the team. Most platforms give operators smarter tools. The team is building a platform that already knows what needs to happen and surfaces it before you have to ask. That's the category-defining move, and DoorLoop is positioned to make it."

About DoorLoop

DoorLoop is redefining property management software as the AI-native operating platform for innovative property management teams. With a user-friendly interface, built-in automation, and a connected system that unifies accounting, rent collection, maintenance, and tenant communication, DoorLoop saves time, boosts revenue, and simplifies operations. Rated the #1 property management software on both Capterra and Software Advice, DoorLoop is trusted by property management teams and operators managing dozens to thousands of doors. Learn more at doorloop.com.

Media Contact

[email protected], DoorLoop, 1 8886073667, [email protected], https://www.doorloop.com/

Eden Beinart, DoorLoop, [email protected], https://www.doorloop.com/

SOURCE DoorLoop