DoorLoop Raises $100 Million Series B Funding Round Led by JMI Equity

"This successful Series B investment launches DoorLoop into its next phase of growth, accelerating our evolution from disruptive innovator to industry leader," said Ori Tamuz, CEO and Co-Founder of DoorLoop. "This funding will enable us to invest in expanding our team and technology even further, ensuring that we continue to provide the best property management software on the market. We are confident that, with JMI's resources, DoorLoop will continue to set the standard within the industry and achieve remarkable growth while staying true to what matters most: setting our customers up for success."

"Our team immediately recognized DoorLoop's unique growth potential, intuitive software products and above and beyond customer service," said David Greenberg, Partner at JMI Equity. "DoorLoop is a clear leader in the industry, and we are excited to partner with their talented team as they pioneer new property management technology that supports their growing customer base."

DoorLoop recently earned industry awards for its easy-to-use, secure, and reliable all-in-one property management software. In 2024, DoorLoop was ranked #13 of 500 on the Forbes "America's Best Startup Employers" list. With strong financial and operational resources, DoorLoop has set its sights on expanding its features and customer base exponentially, while its central goal remains the same as ever: to help property managers and owners make more money, get organized, and grow.

