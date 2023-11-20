DoorSpace Launches App to Assist Burdened Clinicians and Healthcare Organizations

DoorSpace has officially launched its app for clinicians and healthcare organizations.The app is designed to help licensed clinicians of all ages and stages of their careers by making it easy to keep track of their credentials, certifications and admin-related work.

The app is designed to help licensed clinicians of all ages and stages of their careers by making it easy to keep track of their credentials, certifications and admin-related work.

"Releasing this app to the public is a large step in ensuring that licensed clinicians and healthcare employers are maximizing their days without being bogged down by credentialing, redundant paperwork and other time-consuming, administrative tasks. Healthcare organizations need to step into the 21st century, particularly their HR departments. Our app can help providers get back to their mission: taking care of people," explains DoorSpace CEO Sarah M. Worthy.

Physicians face an overwhelming schedule of visiting and caring for patients and administrative work and credentialing. DoorSpace's app cuts down on that by streamlining the process and keeping all data in one secure place that physicians can access at any time throughout their careers.

"Today, with the launch of DoorSpace's groundbreaking app, we are redefining the way healthcare staffing operates. Gone are the days of fragmented and outdated data management. Our commitment is to empower both healthcare providers and clinicians with streamlined, interconnected data solutions. We believe that by enhancing the employee journey, we're not just reducing turnover and administrative burden, we're elevating patient care," states the Chief Physician Executive at DoorSpace, Paul Bergeron.

Based in Houston, Texas, DoorSpace is delivering cutting-edge talent development software through their innovative, cloud-based platform. With a people-centric approach that helps healthcare professionals focus on what matters most: their patients and themselves. DoorSpace is changing the game by seamlessly integrating personnel, administration monitoring, and organization systems; they're streamlining healthcare processes and helping organizations retain and develop clinical talent. DoorSpace is all about making work better, for the people making a difference in our communities.

