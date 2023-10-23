DoorSpace, Lazarus AI and NBPAS Announce Boston Conference to Combat the 27-Hour Day Healthcare Workers Face

DoorSpace, Lazarus AI and the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPAS) are joining to host "The Impossible Day" Conference at the University of Massachusetts Club on November 7, 2023.

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DoorSpace, Lazarus AI and the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPAS) are joining to host "The Impossible Day" Conference at the University of Massachusetts Club on November 7, 2023.

Together, DoorSpace, Lazarus AI and NBPAS will discuss the 27 hour day that healthcare providers currently face, and the solutions that can be implemented to make the impossible day possible. From employee engagement, AI in healthcare and board certification, each company will explore solutions to reducing workloads and burnout in the healthcare industry.

"Physician leaders have a unique role and can make change in the industry if they work together, and healthcare organizations have an obligation to create a work environment that allows people to perform at their best, which means ensuring that workers aren't being overworked to the point of burnout or mass exodus from the healthcare industry, which we are seeing. That's why we have come together to discuss and explore solutions to addressing "The Impossible 27 Hour Day" that healthcare providers face – the fact is there is simply too much work to be done in a day and we need to correct that," explains DoorSpace CEO Sarah M. Worthy.

Based in Houston, Texas, DoorSpace is delivering cutting-edge talent development software through their innovative, cloud-based platform. By seamlessly integrating personnel, administration monitoring, and organization systems, they're streamlining healthcare processes and helping organizations retain and develop clinical talent, while reducing the long working hours that many physicians face.

Healthcare organizations can enhance efficiency by delegating labor-intensive tasks to AI solutions. AI has the capability to expedite processes that would traditionally require hours of human effort, completing them in mere minutes. Additionally, AI facilitates more organized storage and retrieval of information and data, allowing healthcare organizations to optimize their functionality from internal operations to patient-facing interactions," states Keith Jensen, VP of Growth at Lazarus AI.

Lazarus AI specializes in building highly accurate foundation and large language models for advanced document understanding. Their technology enables organizations to effortlessly extract, classify, and summarize handwritten and typed data from scanned and digital documents, all without the need for training. Deployed as APIs, Lazarus' models can contextualize information, analyze layouts, and find answers to natural language questions in up to 140 languages.

The National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPAS) will also be speaking at the conference to discuss the need for modernization within the traditional board certification process.

"The field of medicine is constantly evolving, yet the process by which we certify physicians has remained stagnant for decades. As we watch the national staffing crisis worsen, it's imperative that the healthcare industry rethink its approach to continuous education to ensure we are not driving physicians away and further reducing patient access to care. We're looking forward to sharing how we can support tangible, streamlined, and clinically relevant solutions through pathways that are evidence-based and nationally recognized to align with the highly specialized world of medicine that we live in today," said Karen Schatten, associate director of NBPAS.

NBPAS is led by physicians from leading medical institutions and offers a continuous board certification pathway that is evidence based, specialty specific, and clinically relevant to align with the highly specialized nature of medical care. The nationally recognized nonprofit organization is focused on reducing practice burdens, advocating for necessary changes, and supporting professional development and lifelong learning goals for physicians.

