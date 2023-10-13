DORRS, a New Platform to Connect Private and Digital Asset Securities, Released

New report underscores challenges in private and digital asset securities and introduces DORRS as a utility solution for the ecosystem.

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new report has been released that examines the rapidly changing world of private and digital asset securities. The report highlights the challenges and opportunities facing the industry and proposes solutions to create a more cohesive ecosystem for both traditional private investments and their digital counterparts.

One of the key challenges identified in the report is the lack of clear regulations for digital asset securities. The report calls on the SEC to provide clearer guidance in this area, so that regulated Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) can develop compliant trading products.

Another challenge is the fragmentation of securities data. The report recommends that regulatory bodies collaborate to develop a unified regulatory framework and that ATSs standardize their data formats. This would make it easier for investors to access information and trade securities across different platforms.

The report also introduces a new platform called DORRS, which is designed to collect, consolidate, and disseminate data on private and digital securities traded on Alternative Trading Systems. DORRS is intended to be a cornerstone for the industry, providing a single source of consolidated information for securities data.

"In an era where digitization and innovation intersect with the securities industry, DORRS emerges as the catalyst for change. Bridging the gaps, it aims to unite the worlds of private and digital assets, laying the foundation for a more cohesive trading future." – Manny Alicandro, Alicandro Law Firm, PLLC.

DORRS is now welcoming membership from regulated industry entities. Members contributing security reference and market data will benefit from shared revenue generated by the plan and will play a pivotal role in its oversight and strategic direction.

Overall, the report is a positive development for the private and digital asset securities industry. It highlights the challenges and opportunities facing the industry and proposes solutions to create a more cohesive and efficient ecosystem.

For more comprehensive details about DORRS and the transformative potential of this initiative, please visit our website at www.dorrs.io.

About DORRS: The Decentralized Order Reporting Registry System (DORRS) is designed to oversee the collection, consolidation, and dissemination of quotation and transaction details. This platform caters to eligible OTC, private, and digital securities traded via Alternative Trading Systems (ATS), Market Makers, and Qualified Matching Services (QMS).

