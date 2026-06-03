DORRS Launches Identity & Trust Layer for Tokenized Securities

Bridging Traditional Finance and Blockchain with Standardized, Real-Time Market Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Decentralized Order Reporting Registry System (DORRS) announced the launch of its next-generation framework designed to bring transparency, efficiency, and scalability to tokenized assets and securities. DORRS aims to address long-standing challenges that have limited institutional adoption across these rapidly growing markets. The platform aligns with emerging regulatory frameworks, including CLARITY Act readiness, supporting institutional-grade transparency and reporting.

DORRS provides an interoperable, open framework that connects traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems. It introduces a structured model that defines and connects the core elements of tokenized securities:

Corporate Digital Identifier (CDI) - defines who issues the asset

Digital Security Identifier (DSIN) - provides a universal identification system for digital assets

Smart Contracts - describe how the asset is governed and controlled

DORRS Transparency Score (DTS) - provides a single normalized measure (0-100 score plus a letter grade) of governance control

Digital asset markets have historically been fragmented with no universal identifier, limiting pricing visibility and data dispersed across multiple venues and blockchain. By transforming fragmented data into a standardized identity and trust framework, DORRS moves the market from data aggregation to decision-ready intelligence.

"This transparent data infrastructure platform provides interoperability across TradFi and DeFi ecosystems, an emerging industry requirement" said Tom Jordan, Managing Director at DORRS and President of Jordan & Jordan.

The platform provides institutions with seamless API and platform access, allowing for easy integration into existing workflows and systems. By consolidating multiple data sources into a single standardized layer, DORRS reduces complexity, improves decision-making, and enhances market integrity.

Media Contact

Kathy McGovern, DORRS, 1 212-652-4463, [email protected], https://dorrs.io/

SOURCE DORRS