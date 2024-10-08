Dosimetry in clinical trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the different lesion- and organ-based dosimetry approaches, including dose-response correlations, dose-volume histograms and dose heterogeneity maps. Attendees will learn how dosimetry helps in estimating absorbed radiation doses, allowing for the optimization of radioligand treatments to reduce collateral damage to healthy tissue. The featured speakers will discuss how dosimetric data can provide a better correlation between the biologic effects of radiation and clinical outcomes.
TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imaging and therapeutic dosimetry in precision nuclear medicine
Dosimetry is a well-established approach for routine treatment planning in radioligand therapy. The dose of radiation energy absorbed by targeted and surrounding tissue is one of the main parameters that determines the biological effect of radiation. Therefore, the estimation of absorbed radiation serves as an essential tool for making radiation-based treatments less damaging to the heathy tissue.
The physical and pharmacokinetic interactions of radiopharmaceuticals in the body add complexity to the internal dosimetric process required for radionuclide treatments. Lesion- or organ-based dosimetry approaches can yield parameters that have been extensively studied, such as lesion dose-response correlation, dose-volume histogram and dose heterogeneity map findings. These capabilities allow dosimetric data to offer a more suitable correlation between biologic effect and clinical outcomes.
Register for this webinar today to understand the vital role of dosimetry in enhancing radiation-based treatments and minimizing damage to healthy tissue.
Join experts from ICON, Edward Ashton, Sr. Director, Oncology Imaging, Medical Imaging & Cardiac Safety Solutions; and Carley Hartings, Imaging Scientist 1, Medical Imaging & Cardiac Safety Solutions, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Dosimetry in clinical trials.
