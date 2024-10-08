Dosimetry in clinical trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The physical and pharmacokinetic interactions of radiopharmaceuticals in the body add complexity to the internal dosimetric process required for radionuclide treatments. Post this

The physical and pharmacokinetic interactions of radiopharmaceuticals in the body add complexity to the internal dosimetric process required for radionuclide treatments. Lesion- or organ-based dosimetry approaches can yield parameters that have been extensively studied, such as lesion dose-response correlation, dose-volume histogram and dose heterogeneity map findings. These capabilities allow dosimetric data to offer a more suitable correlation between biologic effect and clinical outcomes.

Register for this webinar today to understand the vital role of dosimetry in enhancing radiation-based treatments and minimizing damage to healthy tissue.

Join experts from ICON, Edward Ashton, Sr. Director, Oncology Imaging, Medical Imaging & Cardiac Safety Solutions; and Carley Hartings, Imaging Scientist 1, Medical Imaging & Cardiac Safety Solutions, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Dosimetry in clinical trials.

