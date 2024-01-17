DOSS Celebrates Significant Milestone: First DOSS Home Center Franchise Opens in Flower Mound, Texas

DOSS has assembled a Mortgage Division, Real Estate Brokerage Division, Real Estate Agent License Holding Division, Real Estate Franchise Division, and an in-house High Tech Development Team to efficiently serve the entire life cycle of homeownership. Post this

INTRODUCING, JEANNETTA COLLIER:

The accomplished owner of the DOSS Home Center, Flower Mound franchise is Jeannetta Collier. A seasoned professional with a successful track record spanning over 20 years in the real estate industry, specializing in both commercial and residential transactions. She started her career in Phoenix, AZ in the retail commercial space for a major franchise finance company where she also sat on the executive board for a number of years. Upon relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area approximately 30 years ago, she dedicated herself to serving her community and connecting people.

Collier owned a Financial Consulting Company while serving as a Board Member on the Planning and Zoning Commission in the City of Highland Village for eight years. She also served as an Ethics Board Member, Community in Schools Executive Board Member, and Highland Village Rotary Alumni just to name a few of her many accomplishments. Furthermore, Jeannetta Collier has a flourishing real estate career while also doing Business Consulting, Global Speaking, and Leadership Training.

Bobby Bryant, CEO, expressed his enthusiasm by stating, "While DOSS was designed for progressive agents, brokers, and business professionals from all walks of life, Jeannetta Collier's ownership of the first DOSS Home Center Franchise in Flower Mound exemplifies DOSS's commitment to empowering and deploying more minority and women-owned franchise owners than any other real estate franchise brands in existence. Diversity of ideas, representation, and solutions are very important to me as the CEO of this organization."

Chris Norton, COO, remarked, "This marks a proud moment for DOSS, a significant step towards our goal of becoming a national player at a time when the consumer and the real estate industry calls for a new approach. We are delighted to have Jeannetta Collier as the owner of our inaugural DOSS Home Center Franchise in Flower Mound and eagerly anticipate supporting her in this new partnership."

ABOUT FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS:

Flower Mound, Texas, is an incorporated town located in Denton and Tarrant Counties, located northwest of Dallas and northeast of Fort Worth adjacent to Grapevine Lake. Flower Mound has experienced remarkable growth and transformation over the years, evolving into a vibrant community known for its desirable living conditions. With a population of over 77,000 residents, Flower Mound has become a sought-after destination due to its excellent schools, abundant green spaces, and strong sense of community. The town's residential landscape is characterized by a mix of primarily established residential communities, light commercial to match the growing needs of the community. Flower Mound has used a smart growth system for urban planning, for new developments, with a substantial number of modern homes being constructed to accommodate the increasing demand.

Flower Mound's appeal lies not only in its picturesque landscapes but also in its proximity to major employment centers, and DFW International Airport making it an ideal choice for families and professionals alike. As the community continues to flourish, the town remains dedicated to preserving its natural beauty, fostering a sense of belonging, and providing an attractive living environment for its residents. With a small-town feel, Flower Mound is committed to its neighboring lake communities: City of Highland Village, Lewisville, and Little Elm.

BENEFIT(S) OF OWNING A DOSS HOME CENTER FRANCHISE:

DOSS is the first real estate technology company, to launch a real estate brokerage franchise to seamlessly scale it's offering throughout the country. Owning a DOSS Home Center Franchise comes with a myriad of advantages for prospective franchisees, including lower cost to purchase a franchise, a significantly reduced franchise fee per transaction (flat fee as opposed to a percentage-based fee), ongoing support, access to a revolutionary consumer search portal, cutting-edge proprietary AI technology, association with a rapidly growing and easily recognizable brand, a robust organizational culture, comprehensive agent training, a contemporary business approach, and a menu of competitive flat fee compensation plans designed to effortlessly attract real estate agents in any market across the country.

The ideal DOSS Home Center franchise owner is an individual(s) who envisions affiliating themselves with a superior alternative to the existing status quo. Our model is characterized by a streamlined and modern approach, departing from the clunkiness of traditional practices prevalent over the past 100 years. The DOSS brand and business method has evolved in sync with consumers, real estate agents, and technology, by offering a dynamic and forward-thinking solution for today's diverse and ever-changing real estate landscape.

ABOUT DOSS:

DOSS is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Real Estate Marketplace that encompasses various divisions, including a Mortgage Division, Real Estate Brokerage Division, Real Estate Agent License Holding Division, Real Estate Franchise Division, and an in-house High Tech Development Team. Together, this assortment of brands and services are strategically crafted to cater to the entire lifecycle of homeownership.

Being a Marketplace with a focus on an agent and consumer-centric approach, our AI platform effortlessly draws in service providers and users seeking an economical, efficient, systematic, and transparent solution for seamlessly searching, serving, servicing, and transacting all aspects of home-related tasks in the palm of your hands.

DOSS: Helping Winners, Win More!

For more information about DOSS and franchise opportunities, please email [email protected].

