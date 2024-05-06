dotCMS and DSS Partners Announce Integration with Intershop Commerce Platform

"All e-commerce platforms have a basic CMS offering, but our integration with dotCMS empowers the business users to manage digital experiences across multiple sites in a fast, flexible, and personalized way." Brandon Garcia, President of DSS Partners. Post this

By standardizing the integration between dotCMS and Intershop, existing customers can easily migrate their data to dotCMS and get up and running within 30 days. The integration eliminates the need for building a custom CMS integration in Intershop and allows users to work within the Intershop platform the way they are accustomed to while also leveraging all the capabilities of dotCMS.

"All e-commerce platforms have a basic CMS offering, but our integration with dotCMS empowers the business users to manage digital experiences across multiple sites in a fast, flexible, and personalized way," said Brandon Garcia, President of DSS Partners.

In addition to this, users can browse the Intershop PIM within dotCMS to select and add content to pages and leverage the Sparque AI product recommendation widgets to further personalize and enhance the end-user experience.

"The integration that has been developed will support the evolution of the Intershop product. Any company using Intershop today or in the future will be excited by the speed to market that DSS Partners and dotCMS can provide," said Paul Abdool, Global Director of Partnerships, dotCMS.

About dotCMS

dotCMS is a content management system that helps global enterprises with multiple brands, subsidiaries, and franchises manage, optimize, and scale content across languages and channels. Brands such as Dairy Queen, Newell, Firstmac, Telus, and Comcast have chosen dotCMS for its unique ability to manage thousands of sites and consolidate multiple CMSs onto a single, unified instance of dotCMS to streamline content management across teams while saving money on platform costs.

dotCMS' universal approach to content management also means that companies have the choice to deliver content traditionally or headlessly. Headless developers can work within the front-end framework of choice while still providing marketers with visual editing tools so they can go to market with their business-critical content and decrease their dependency on technical teams.

About DSS Partners

DSS Partners provides "best of breed" enterprise Digital solutions for leading names in Retail, Manufacturing, and Distribution. DSS is the only Platinum Partner with Intershop in North America.

DSS Partners stands out from our competition by providing a tailored service that helps retailers and manufacturers grow profitable online and multichannel businesses by offering a combination of eCommerce best practices, proven software technology, and dedication to our clients, which results in successful project delivery.

About Intershop

Intershop's powerful B2B commerce solution enables the world's leading manufacturers and wholesalers to transform their business and increase revenue in a digital-first world. More than 300 customers worldwide, including BMW, Dover Corporation, HP, Highline Warren, and KION North America, rely on Intershop.

The Intershop cloud-based solution gives you an essential foundation for digital success, plus the flexibility to deliver unique experiences and quickly react to changing needs. With a global presence and extensive partner network, Intershop supports your success every step of the way—creating opportunities to scale, innovate, and gain a competitive edge.

