dotCMS announces new Head of User Experience and Director of Outbound Product Management

"I'm thrilled to welcome both Marc and Maria as we continue building the leading universal content management system on the market for both content teams and developer teams," said Preston So, dotCMS VP of Product. Post this

At dotCMS, Fernandez will act as the primary design leader, working closely with other leadership across the organization to integrate design vision and user experience into the overall product strategy and roadmap.

Boutillette has more than twenty years of experience in both product and marketing areas at Oracle. He has contributed millions of dollars in revenue and driven over 30% growth in partner ecosystems by building and presenting customer product demos, running training programs for sales and solutions engineering teams, and producing sales enablement content for go-to-market teams.

His role at dotCMS will oversee and direct all outbound product management activities including competitive analysis and intelligence, comparative product research, field enablement motions, product positioning, and developer advocacy and relations. Boutillette will collaborate closely with product managers to establish and maintain a value-focused and forward looking product vision and strategy to build trailblazing and industry-leading features and products at dotCMS.

"Maria and Marc bring a bevy of rich expertise to dotCMS from their decades at companies like Oracle and Microsoft," said Preston So, dotCMS VP of Product. "Maria's body of work across a variety of enterprise content products will support our already sleek user experience, and Marc's deep product operations and field enablement background will enrich our maturing go-to-market efforts. I'm thrilled to welcome both Marc and Maria as we continue building the leading universal content management system on the market for both content teams and developer teams."

Media Contact

Inna Bosenko, dotCMS, +1-305-900-2001, [email protected], dotCMS.com

Twitter

SOURCE dotCMS