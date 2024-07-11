dotCMS announces new Vice President of Marketing and Vice President of Channels & GTM Strategy

"It is an exciting time at dotCMS as we bring our next generation Universal CMS to help businesses with multiple brands, locations, and languages to create, manage, and optimize content at scale," said Zain Ishaq, CEO. Post this

With more than a decade of experience in the tech world, she has led a wide range of high-impact marketing initiatives. In her previous positions, she has successfully built highly engaged teams of digital marketers while advancing a culture of collaboration, communication, support, creativity, and fun.

Picchini is a GTM leader with over ten years of experience in the CMS / DXP / Customer Experience industry. He established himself as an enterprise seller, winning new business with Fortune 500 brands. After gaining a deep understanding of customer's needs, the competitive landscape, and the growing ecosystem, he led product marketing at Acquia's Drupal Cloud, a 100M+ business.

Prior to dotCMS, he ran partner marketing, product marketing, business development, and customer marketing at a vertical SaaS company. He joins dotCMS as the VP of Channels and GTM strategy, where he will focus on the success of dotCMS' channel ecosystem and optimize the go-to-market strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Inna and Ryan to dotCMS," said Zain Ishaq, CEO. "Inna has a proven track record of building successful growth marketing teams, while Ryan is a proven industry leader with decades of experience building and executing go-to-market strategies for enterprise customers facing the challenges we are trying to solve. Ryan and Inna's expertise will help us further craft and deliver our value proposition to our target customers at scale.

"It is an exciting time at dotCMS as we bring our next generation Universal CMS to help businesses with multiple brands, locations, and languages to create, manage, and optimize content at scale."

About dotCMS:

dotCMS is a content management system that helps global enterprises with multiple brands, subsidiaries, and franchises manage, optimize, and scale content across languages and channels. Brands such as Dairy Queen, Newell, Firstmac, Telus, and Comcast have chosen dotCMS for its unique ability to manage thousands of sites and consolidate multiple CMSs onto a single, unified instance of dotCMS to streamline content management across teams while saving money on platform costs.

dotCMS' universal approach to content management also means that companies have the choice to deliver content traditionally or headlessly. Headless developers can work within the front-end framework of choice while still providing marketers with visual editing tools so they can go to market with their business-critical content and decrease their dependency on technical teams.

